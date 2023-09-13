The toxicity of being an almond mom: Impact on teen mental health

Starting on TikTok, the term almond mom has been trending for quite some time now. Individuals across the globe are relating to the strict, body-conscious, and often toxic mother who micro-manages what their kids eat.

Do you relate to this? How is your mother's behavior towards eating habits? What was it like for you while growing up?

This term has been infamously associated with the mom of supermodel Gigi Hadid, Yolanda. This came after a video showed Yolanda asking Gigi to eat a few more almonds when the latter meekly shared that she was hungry and had only half an almond.

To a lot of viewers, this was shocking and disheartening and she ultimately became an almond mom.

The fears and beliefs you have about your body today may be influenced by how your parents have seen you. (Image via Freepik/ Pressfoto)

What is an almond mom?

An almond mom comes from a place of her own insecurities. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Our family and societies often teach us how we look at ourselves. Unfortunately, it is not always positive. An almond mom in layman's language is someone who is obsessed with body weight and image. This is not about being healthy, but rather displaying an internalised fat phobia. It is about feeling uncomfortable in any other body shape apart from the ones displayed on media.

We all have followed a diet at some point in time. However, sometimes these diets often become ways to perpetuate shame. In the most extreme cases, it is a way for mothers to say that it is okay to engage in disordered eating, as long as you have the 'perfect' body shape.

Where does this come from? There is no single answer to this. Some parents may engage in a projection of their own insecurities or have an underlying body dysmorphia. It is understandable where these messages come from, but they can do more harm than good.

The Impact of Almond mom's on teen mental health

We make comments and give advices on eating healthy, but we often forget that it can impact individuals differently. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ecaterina Tolicova)

What is the impact of having an almond mother around you? A generation of kids has grown up with the fear of gaining weight and an excessive need to burn off whatever excess they ate. This can have a massive impact on teen mental health.

Whether it's a single piece of chocolate cake, or the burger that they had last week, an almond mom ensures that you lose it in some way. Even when this mom is not around, the haunting image or voice remains for the child, causing severe insecurities.

While the cloak is 'healthy eating', the impact on teen well-being can be immense. This can give rise to eating disorders and also impact how children and teens view themselves. How you see yourself is often a reflection of the comments and criticism you may have received as a child about your body.

The almond mother TikTok has gone viral because so many individuals relate to it. It is an unfortunate reminder that so many individuals experience body image issues. While it is important to be aware of what's healthy for your child, it can also communicate conditional messages to your child.

You want the best for your child, but it is important to keep your boundaries in mind and not spread internalised messages that make them hate their bodies. The term almond mom is not an official diagnosis or label to be used for women with these traits, but it highlights an important issue.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.