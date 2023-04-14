The Truth About Leftovers: How to Store Them and How Long They Really Last

Leftovers are a common occurrence in many households. They can be a great way to save time and money, as well as reduce food waste. However, many people are unsure about how to store them properly and how long they can be safely consumed.

In this article, we will explore the benefits, provide tips for safe storage, and answer the burning question: how long do they really last?

The Benefits of Leftovers: Saving Time, Money, and Reducing Food Waste

One of the main benefits is the time and money they can save you. By cooking in bulk and storing leftovers, you can have meals ready to go for days. This can be especially helpful during busy weeks when you don't have time to cook every day.

Additionally, using leftovers in new recipes can add variety to your meals and save you from having to buy new ingredients.

By making the most of them, you are doing your part to reduce this waste (Keesha's Kitchen/ Pexels)

They can also help reduce food waste. By using up the remaining food, you are preventing it from going to waste and contributing to the growing problem of food waste.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, around one-third of all food produced in the world is lost or wasted every year. By making the most of them, you are doing your part to reduce this waste.

Storing them Safely: Tips for Proper Storage

Proper storage is key to ensuring that leftovers are safe to consume. Here are some tips for storing them safely:

Store them in airtight containers: This will help prevent bacteria from growing on the food. Label and date leftovers: This will help you keep track of how long the food has been in the fridge or freezer. Store leftovers in the fridge or freezer as soon as possible: Don't leave them out at room temperature for too long, as this can promote bacterial growth. Keep the fridge and freezer at the right temperature: The fridge should be kept at or below 40°F (4°C) and the freezer at or below 0°F (-18°C). Store them on the top shelf of the fridge: This is the coldest part of the fridge and will help keep the food fresh.

How Long Do Leftovers Last? A Guide to Shelf Life

Now, the big question: how long do they really last? The answer depends on a variety of factors, including the type of food, how it was stored, and how it was reheated. Here are some general guidelines:

Cooked meat and poultry: 3-4 days in the fridge, 2-6 months in the freezer. Cooked fish: 3-4 days in the fridge, 1-2 months in the freezer. Cooked vegetables: 3-4 days in the fridge, 8-12 months in the freezer. Cooked rice and pasta: 3-4 days in the fridge, 6 months in the freezer. Soups and stews: 3-4 days in the fridge, 2-3 months in the freezer.

It's important to note that these are just general guidelines and that some foods may last longer or shorter depending on how they were stored and how they were prepared.

Remaining food can be a great way to save time and money, as well as reduce food waste (Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels)

However, it's important to store them properly and follow guidelines for safe reheating to avoid foodborne illness.

By using the tips and guidelines provided in this article, you can make the most of them and enjoy them safely and deliciously.

