The truth about NAD+: Can it truly turn back the clock on aging?

If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, you might have stumbled upon the buzz around NAD+, a so-called "miracle drug" that supposedly reverses aging. However, let's clarify one thing right off the bat: this coenzyme is no magic potion.

In reality, it's an essential enzyme with a critical role in various cell functions in the body. In this article, let's delve deeper into what this coenzyme is and how it could possibly reverse ageing.

What is NAD+?

NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a vital coenzyme responsible for regulating metabolism, DNA repair, immune system and even longevity.

When coenzyme levels get out of whack, it can be linked to signs of aging, metabolic diseases, neurodegeneration and cancer. Yes, it plays a pretty important role.

While some early studies conducted on mice suggest that coenzyme boosters like nicotinamide mononucleotide and nicotinamide riboside may offer health benefits and delay signs of aging, more research is needed to fully grasp their effects on humans.

NAD+ connection to electric cars

Here's a cool analogy from researcher Charles Brenner, PhD, who discovered that NR is an unanticipated vitamin precursor of this coenzyme. He likens the human body to electric cars - both rely on high-energy electrons to function.

Just like electrons flow through copper wires in cars, these coenzymes carry high-energy electrons within the human body. These coenzymes are essential for converting food into energy and repairing and building cells.

Can you reverse ageing with this coenzyme?

This coenzyme is no miracle potion, but it has become a hot topic in the realm of healthy aging, as its levels tend to decline as we age and encounter various stressors like sedentary lifestyles, high-fat/sugar diets, excessive alcohol intake, and immune challenges. This decline has even been observed in people with ageing-related diseases.

How to boost NAD+ levels?

Research hints at the possibility of raising coenzyme levels through precursors or boosters like NR.

Charles Brenner's discovery, NR, is now a well-studied precursor of this coenzyme and is being investigated in various clinical trials for conditions like heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, aging and chemotherapy.

Increasing coenzyme levels isn't all about taking supplements. Several healthy lifestyle behaviors, like regular exercise, quality sleep and mindful eating, have been associated with higher coenzyme levels and the potential health benefits they bring.