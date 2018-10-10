The Ultimate Bodyweight Workout Plan

Did you know that body weight could be as efficient and effective as external weights like dumbbells and discs? Therefore, what this means is that if you have been justifying not going to the gym by stating the distance between the gym and your house or the membership charges, then that is not the same case anymore. This is because you can have your own gym at your house without buying any equipment.

Let us look at some pointers related to body weight workout schedules:

1. Not only is it safe, but also it can be tailor-made to fit your requirements. No matter what your fitness level is, body weight workout will help you get the desired results.

2. It saves you a lot of time because you need not switch between equipment. You can go from one exercise to another without stopping. This also enables you to give the maximum possible boost to your metabolism as it prevents your elevated heart rate from falling.

3. Do not go all in. That is, do not start doing a bodyweight workout 6 days a week. Start with 3-4 times a week and build it from there. Give your body some time to adjust to it.

4. Stretching is important, no matter what your workout schedule is like. A good stretching or warm up session wakes your muscles up. This prevents injuries and soreness. Do not forget to cool down, as well.

5. If you are losing weight slowly, do not lose hope. As far as losing weight is concerned, slow success is sustainable success.

Now, let us look at the ultimate bodyweight workout plan that will help you lose weight and tone up.

Exercise #1

Glute Bridges

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the floor, extend your legs in front of you and keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the ground. Your knees must be bent at a 90-degree angle.

Step 3: Push your hips up towards the ceiling and go up until your body gets perfectly aligned from your shoulders to your knees.

Step 4: Get back to the initial position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 20 reps each.

