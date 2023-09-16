These effective strategies can help you overcome toxic stress

Toxic stress occurs when you experience atypical levels of stress for a long time. Do you know that every time you feel stressed, your body goes under a stress cycle?

There are some times, when even though the stressor or trigger goes away, your body does not come back to the baseline. When this happens, you may experience toxic stress.

While stress is common, chronic stress syndrome can have a pervasive and intense impact on your everyday life. Stress is especially experienced when your body does not have the necessary resources to cope with the stressor.

Stress is an aspect of anxiety that often gets felt in the body. It is important to become aware of ways of managing it for a better life.

Toxic stress is a type of insurmountable tension that your body can't take anymore. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

What is toxic stress syndrome ?

A condition becomes a syndrome when it becomes chronic and pervasive. (Image via Freepik/ vecstock)

As the name suggests, this sundrome has a negative impact on your overalll coping ability and resilience. Some toxic stress examples include feeling defeated by the end of the day, experiencing unexplained bodily aches and sores, feeling negatively about own ability to cope, or you feel troubled persistently.

The biggest concern about this syndrome is that the stress hormones stay in your body for much longer than they should.

This increases your risk of inflammation, mental health issues, infection vulnerability, and physical health concerns. Toxic stress majorly impacts the immune system.

It makes it hard for it to fight off the bad guys and it makes people more susceptible to getting sick. It also leads to inflammation and even autoimmune disease.

What are t oxic stress symptoms?

When stressed, how do you feel? (Image via Freepik/ Krakenimages.com)

The physical effects of stress are very real. Chronic stress creates an over-active, over worked amygdala. When the amygdala is repeatedly activated, it starts confusing what’s actually scary and what’s not. So the body starts to be “on alert” all the time, ready to ward off danger.

The fight or flight response causes increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, increased adrenaline and noradrenaline and poor digestion.

Chronic stress leads to increased cortisol and an overexposure to cortisol. This can lead to adrenal fatigue, heart disease, anxiety/depression, and insomnia.

Apart from the physical symptoms, this syndrome also impacts you at a emotional and psychological level. This may also lead you to engaging in unhealthy coping mechanisms such as procrastination and other behaviors.

How to treat toxic stress?

What can you do to cope with this stress? (Image via Freepik/ lookstudio)

Seeking professional help may not always be the first choice, but it can be helpful in the long run. They can help you learn various stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and other relaxation tools.

If you want to start on your own, think of your everyday life choices. How can you make your sleep hygiene better? What can you do to keep your body active?

Is there anything that can enhance your emotional resilience? You will have to make certain choices for a better and stress free life.

If and when you can, try to reflect on your current ability to cope with stressful situations. Most of us need to become more aware of our internal resources. Finally, remain self-compassionate through this journey.

Living a stress free life may not be completely possible, but you can bring about changes that turn into a healthier one.

You don't have to be controlled by toxic stress syndrome. With every positive step that you take towards your health, you step away from negative stressors and triggers.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.