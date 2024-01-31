These green light therapy benefits will leave you spellbound

Green light therapy benefits people mainly suffering from chronic pain. There are no drugs used in this therapy, and is completely natural. A dark room is used for green light therapy, so doing it at night makes perfect sense as no sunlight involved. The green device has to be placed in a location inside the dark room to start the therapy.

One can do any activity of their choice while they are exposed to the green light. A person can study, exercise or just relax while undergoing the therapy's benefits.

The endogenous opioid system in the body, when exposed to green light, is activated and reduces pain. Green light therapy reduces pain over time and has shown to improve the quality of life in many patients.

What are the benefits of green light therapy?

If you like to invest in looking good and boosting your self-confidence, then this is the therapy you should choose. Green light therapy uses lights of specific wavelengths to treat inflammation, boost energy levels and increase collagen production which improves our bones, muscles, and tissues.

It's major benefits are:

1: Looking young

This therapy can make you look young(Image by Alan Quirvan/Unsplash)

Green light therapy can improve a person's appearance by increasing collagen production in the body. This results in reduced inflammation and maintains the skin quality. Thus a person doing this looks younger than their real age. Skin aging is slowed down once more collagen is produced.

2: Gets rid of migraines

Green Light has been shown to improve migraines and headaches(Image by Usman Yousaf/Unsplash)

Green Light therapy helps in getting rid of headaches such as chronic migraines which can be problematic on any given day. While there is no way of treating a chronic migraine, green light therapy can provide relief in such cases.

It has been shown to reduce pain and increase well-being in patients who suffer from such chronic migraines and are under green light therapy.

3: Impoved sleep

Green LIght improves overall sleep (Image by Bruce Mars/Unsplash)

Green Light Therapy has shown cases of improved sleep. Once an individual undergoes green light therapy, he/she comes under the influence of lights of a specific wavelength which regulates the body's normal sleep-wake cycle. Once it interferes with that, it improves the sleeping process and the sleep cycle.

4: Increase energy levels

This therapy has been shown to improve energy levels(Image by Swapnil Dwivedi/Unsplash)

Green light therapy benefits have shown increased energy levels in individuals. It increases and activates the cells and tissue in the body, while improving sleep quality, resulting in more energy levels in individuals.

It also helps to get rid of stress and tension and thereby provides more concentration and focus in individuals. This again is because of increased energy levels.

5: Decreases depression and improves moods

This therapy can help get rid of depression(Image by Kristina Tripkovic/Unsplash)

During winters there is less light, which can cause depression and a condition called SAD. This can be treated with the help of green light therapy. Green light therapy boosts your serotonin levels and dopamine levels.

This improves moods, concentration, and motivation. Exposure to green light also improves overall brain health.

6: Improves vision

Green Light improves vision(Image by David Travis/Unsplash)

Green light therapy benefits have shown improved cases of visual processing. This happens when the visual cortex in the brain is exposed to green light and starts to function better. This increases focus and improves vision by reducing eye strain.

7: Gets rid of acne and hyperpigmentation of the skin

Green Light can treat acne and hyperpigmentation(Image by Daniil Lebedev/Unsplash)

Green light therapy is shown to treat skin hyperpigmentation and acne. It kills the acne-causing bacteria and clears out the pores. This causes the skin quality to improve and reduces acne or any other skin diseases.

Using green light therapy for skin care can be a good choice as it can not only provide better skin, but also save a lot of time and effort that is put into the former.

8: Helps in fat loss

This light therapy contributes to weight loss(Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

One of the green light therapy benefits is easier fat loss. The 523 nm greenlight used in this therapy has shown significant weight loss when done in 3 sessions a week for a month.

This method of weight loss is FDA-approved and sounds quite interesting. Although in most cases red light therapy is used in weight loss, green light is now considered as an alternative.

Although green light therapy is majorly safe, there are some downsides to it. Therefore it is always better to consult a dermatologist before undergoing this therapy. Some side effects include pain, skin irritation, and increased skin sensitivity.

Eye damage is the most dangerous side effect but can be prevented with the right gear. After seeing the green light therapy benefits, say goodbye to all your skin problems and enjoy flawless skin ever from now on.