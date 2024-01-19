These Medjool dates benefits are going to shock you

Medjool dates, also known as the "king of dates" are sweet with a caramelized flavor with notes of cinnamon and honey and have a lot of health benefits. They are also soft and sweet and very fun to eat.

These dates originated in Morroco. Nowadays, Medjool dates are grown in many other countries as well, like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, The United States, and many more.

All dates are good for our health and can be consumed frequently. However, due to Medjool dates's benefits, they can be consumed seven days a week as they are rich in fiber and nutrients.

Most dates are dried when they are sold to be consumed, but Medjool dates are sold fresh. This makes medjool dates different from other dates. They are more diet-friendly as they are not dehydrated like other dates sold in the market. Israel currently exports the majority of Medjool dates and holds a 60 percent market share.

Medjool dates's benefits for the human body

Medjool dates come with a ton of benefits(Image by Rauf Alvi/Unsplash)

Medjool dates's benefits can be seen when consumed by humans. Just two medjool dates count to 133 calories, out of which there are 36 grams of carbs, 2 percent of the daily value of calcium, 0.8 grams of protein, and many other nutrients needed by the human body. It is a storehouse of mineral nutrients.

Compared to other dates, these dates contain more calcium. Being a source of natural sugar, these dates have a lot of calories in a very small serving. Therefore one must not consume them in excess. Most of the calories in Medjool come from sugar.

Health Benefits of medjool dates

Medjool dates have magical properties for the body(Image by Suhash Villuri/Unsplash)

Medjool dates have a high fiber content. Most of the fiber that is present in them is insoluble. The body does not break down this kind of fiber and therefore it helps in bowel movement. This helps in better digestion and helps avoid constipation. This fiber also helps us feel full for longer periods, which can also help in weight loss in the long run.

Since Medjool dates can provide a lot of calories to the body through the consumption of just a handful of dates, it acts as a natural fuel for the body. That is the key and the benefit. Research has also shown that consuming these kinds of dates can help avoid type 2 diabetes, colon cancer, and many diseases related to the heart and the arteries.

These dates are also rich in potassium. Potassium is needed for many of the functions in the body connected to the heart, kidneys, and muscles. These dates can also reduce the chances of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's. Medjool dates are rich in calcium as mentioned before and also promote bone health.

Medjool dates and Medjool dates's benefits range widely. They are rich in phenolic compounds. These polyphenols and antioxidants bring inflammation down and tackle autoimmune diseases. Also, any individual can substitute chocolate, candies, or anything sweet with medjool dates as it is a very healthy alternative.

How to add Medjool dates to your diet

Medjool date dessert(Image by Boba Jaglicic/Unsplash)

Medjool dates can be added to your diet in many different and interesting ways. They can be used as toppings for oats or fruit salad. They can be also consumed with ice cream or shakes. They can also be consumed as syrup as Medjool date syrup is easily available in the market.

These dates can also be consumed in the form of walnut energy bars, in Moroccan stews, in energy balls, and also in a ton of dishes spreading across various cuisines.

More about Medjool dates

Dates shopping with your date(Image by Jonathan J Castellon/Unsplash)

While shopping for Medjool dates, one should look for fresh and healthy ones. Dates can be stored in an air-tight container for over a year in a fridge. Even when a date has dried up, it can still be consumed. Dates that are very hard and have a sour smell should not be consumed as they have expired.

Seeing the benefits of Medjool dates and their easy availability, everyone should add them to their diet. They should be consumed regularly but should also be consumed in moderation. So next time when you go on a date, don't forget to gift him/her a pack of Medjool dates. It may help you both live longer and healthier. As the old saying goes, everything special should start with something sweet. So why not start your date with some dates?