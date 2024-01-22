This Chinese herb has been used for centuries to treat insomnia and anxiety

Utilized for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine, the Crataegus herb, a lesser-known but potent plant, has helped treat a gamut of health conditions, including insomnia and anxiety. As modern research continues to delve into the secrets of traditional remedies, it reveals new insights, confirming what ancient practitioners have long believed.

Crataegus, more commonly known as Hawthorn, or maybush, has been used since the first AD, not just in China, but also in Europe. This extract is packed with flavonoids and antioxidants, which are known for their numerous health benefits.

While it assists insomnia and anxiety, among other conditions, Crataegus is most often employed for its prominent impact on heart health.

How this Chinese herb battles insomnia and anxiety

Research highlights that extracts from this remarkable herb have beneficial effects on the heart that are unlike typical medications.

Hawthorn increases the heart's contractile force, enhances blood flow within the coronary system, and lowers resistance in peripheral blood vessels. This combination of effects can be crucial for individuals with heart ailments, including mild heart failure.

These benefits are not without side effects, though, but they are minor. Some individuals might experience vertigo and slight dizziness, but these symptoms are transient.

Further boosting its significance, ongoing research implies that Crataegus might interact beneficially with other heart medicines.

For instance, a recent trial involving healthy volunteers found no effect on the pharmacokinetics of cardiac medicines like digoxin when used simultaneously with a special extract of Hawthorn leaves and flowers.

Apart from the heart, the herb also aids in treating multiple other issues. Traditional medicine has employed Hawthorn for anxiety, asthma, hypertension, dyslipidemia, hypotension, angina, arrhythmias, indigestion and even heart failure.

This wide spectrum of uses underlines the potency of this herb and how it can be a boon to overall health, especially the cardiovascular system.

Chinese Hawthorn herb as part of your healthcare routine

Confirming Crataegus's spot as a wonder herb, the plant continues to be used in Mediterranean countries.

It’s the combined effects of its various antioxidant and pharmacological properties that make the herb a crucial part of medical practice. However, experts believe that a more detailed approach to studying these aspects is necessary to gain a complete understanding.

Even though the Chinese herb's cardiovascular effects are its highlight, Crataegus shines in other roles too. Studies suggest that it might positively affect high-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, blood pressure and platelet function. It’s not uncommon to find people taking Hawthorn extract dosages from 160 to 900 mg a day for heart health.

However, like any other medicinal intervention, precautions are vital. Regular monitoring and consultation with a medical professional are necessary before incorporating Hawthorn or any other herbs in your routine. That ensures safe and effective usage.

The humble Chinese Hawthorn joins the ranks of green tea and red wine - all rich in flavonoids and a part of the toolkit of traditional medicine for centuries. So, the next time you find yourself struggling with some anxiety or a sleepless night, the age-old Chinese herb might just be the solution you need.

However, it's essential to note that the herb is a part of a healthcare routine and not a replacement for one. While ancient wisdom and modern research vouch its beneficial effects, it's best to consult your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your healthcare regime.