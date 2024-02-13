This is how Medicine Ball Throw can be an effective exercise in weight loss

Medicine ball throw can be one of your go-to exercises in the gym if you know how to do it properly. This one object can help you with numerous specific exercises done to train specific muscles in the body.

If you can do this exercise in a specific way, it can provide you with tons of benefits. In this article, we will tell you how to incorporate medicine ball throw in the most specific way in your exercise regime, to get the most benefits.

What Is Medicine Ball Throw?

Medicine balls are solid, weighted balls that are available in various sizes, varying from 2 pounds to over 110 pounds, and come in different variations of materials including inflatable, rubber and grip balls. Also, there are specific balls, fitted with straps. Some balls are also specifically filled with sand or gel to absorb the impact.

Medicine Balls are weighted in different variations (Image via Pexels/Bk Aguilar)

The technique of medicine ball throw has evolved from an invention by the Greek physician Hippocrates, who is also known as the father of medicine. He used weighted balls to treat injuries in patients. Studies have suggested that medicine ball throw has been used for strength training, as equipment for ancient gladiators. Medicine ball throws have been used during workouts as progressive overload that can significantly help to increase muscle strength.

Medicine ball throw integrates weighted balls and training style into a broader program. One of the major benefits of the medicine ball throw is that it helps in the development of strength, balance and endurance in the key, which are the key elements to our fitness.

Benefits Of Medicine Ball Throw

Medicine ball throw has numerous good health effects, and if done properly can completely change your fitness game. They can give you a playful time, while also turning it into a purposeful fitness activity. Some of the major health benefits of medicine ball throwing are as follows:

1) Balance And Coordination

Improves body balance (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Some of the best athletes are known to add medicine ball throws to their exercise regime. This seemingly fun exercise can be a tool that can improve the awareness and perception of your body and mind coordination. Also, this can boost the speed and accuracy of your movements. Medicine ball throw is used in rehabilitation and strength training, which can significantly help old people regain control when they start to lose their balance. As we age our mind and muscle coordination begin to fade off and including medicine ball throw can significantly help you to regain your balance.

2) Develops Core Strength

Core strength increases (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Medicine ball throw helps significantly to gain core strength, which is one of the key elements to enhance your fitness game. That is why boxers generally use medicine balls by receiving blows in their stomach, which can significantly help your abs. The weight and versatility of this exercise cover several exercises including chest twists and sit-ups, helping to strengthen your stomach muscle, which is the glory of the body.

3) Completes A Full Body Workout

Allows a full body workout (Image via Pexels/ Julia Larson)

Medicine ball throw specializes in hitting the core muscles of our body. The added weight of the ball helps in increasing strength, resulting in a full body workout, that helps in burning calories while also building strength if consistent over time. Increased circuits or movement patterns using medicine ball throw make it more challenging. This can be used by fitness athletes to improve their explosive strength, which can be essentially combined with squats.

4) Increased Muscle Recovery

Helps in building muscles (Image via Pexels/Onur Bahadır)

Medicine ball throwing is a very essential exercise that is done adequately and can successively increase muscle recovery after workouts. Medicine ball throw can stimulate our entire body weight without affecting our joints making them a very powerful technique to speed up the body's process of healing muscles. It is a very crucial step if you are going to build more muscles. However, if you are suffering from some underlying bone injuries, it is always wise to consult a doctor before taking up a medicine ball.

5) Simplifying The Workout

Medicine balls are a simpler workout form (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

medicine ball throw is one of the best beginning points if you are trying to go into resistance training, on people who have just started their fitness journey. It is comparatively a simpler version of a workout tool to act on as compared to other complex fitness types of equipment. Most people are familiar with balls, while dumbells or barbells are an alien thing to the ones who have never visited the gym. Hence, it gets easier for beginners to include the medicine ball throw during their first exercises.

6) Satisfactory Fitness

Effective in relieving stress (Image via Pexels/ Antoni Shkraba)

Medicine ball throw is so popular among athletes because it provides the three core benefits in fitness: strength, endurance and athleticism. This exercise can not only help to burn calories and tone the body by growing muscles but it can also release endorphins in the body that improves our mood and relieves stress. Overall, medicine ball throw is a dynamic workout, that boosts our performance and improves our overall fitness in all three dimensions.

Medicine Ball Toss Exercises

Medicine ball throw is a great way to build strength, coordination and flexibility in the body. Medicine balls can be used in many workouts that include squats, lunges, crunches and Russian twists. Adding a medicine ball throw to our workout regime can improve the form and prevent muscle injury.

To maintain safety and avoid any injury during the workout, make sure that the ball is not too heavy for you. You can check if the weight is comfortable enough for you by doing a single rap. Avoid extending your ribs or arching your back to build a proper form, also bend your knees and maintain a straight spine while you lift the ball from the ground. Keeping in mind these following things can not only help to do the workout most effectively but can prevent you from hurting yourself.

The medicine ball throw is a simple kind of training that you can add to your regime to start enjoying its numerous benefits. It can be an added advantage for you from the rest. Someone wanting to take their fitness game to a different level must add a medicine ball throw to their daily gym sessions.

In whatever step you are in your fitness journey, you can always add the medicine ball throw that suits the best to your goals. It is the most simple, compact, and easy-to-go exercise that you can start doing in your warm-up sessions and then slowly add up in your resistance training. So why wait, take those weighted balls from the stack in your gym, and start enjoying its benefits.