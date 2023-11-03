This traditional Korean food is rich in probiotics and good for gut health

Are you a fan of Korean food? If so, you most likely have come across kimchi, which is served with almost all Korean meals, along with rice.

This traditional fermented food, which is eaten throughout East and Southeast Asia, is not only delicious but also rich in probiotics - beneficial bacteria that promote gut health.

Traditional Korean food - Kimchi in every household

Many Korean households have kimchi stored (Image via Unsplash/Giselle Herrera)

Kimchi is traditionally made by fermenting vegetables with probiotic lactic acid bacteria (LAB).

During this fermentation process, the putrefactive bacteria is suppressed while LAB becomes dominant. The result is a vibrant and flavorsome vegetable probiotic dish, which can be compared to yogurt in terms of beneficial effects.

It's made primarily from cruciferous vegetables like baechu cabbage, but it also contains other healthy ingredients like garlic, ginger and red pepper powder. These ingredients undergo fermentation by LAB, which boosts the overall functionality of the Korean dish.

The fermentative byproducts from the functional ingredients and LAB contribute to kimchi's many health benefits.

Health benefits backed by research

Has tons of benefits (Image via Unsplash/Marjus Winkler)

Numerous studies have shown that kimchi offers a variety of health benefits, including but not limited to:

#1 Improved digestion

The fiber and probiotics in kimchi help alleviate constipation and promote better digestion.

#2 Anti-cancer properties

Some compounds in kimchi have shown potential anti-cancer effects.

#3 Weight management

Regular consumption of kimchi has been linked to anti-obesity effects, which can help maintain a healthy bodyweight.

#4 Colorectal health

The beneficial bacteria found in kimchi support a healthy colon, promoting optimal colorectal health.

#5 Cholesterol regulation

Kimchi consumption can assist in reducing cholesterol levels.

#6 Anti-aging effects

The antioxidants in kimchi can help combat oxidative stress and keep you looking youthful.

Boosts immune system (Image via Unsplash/Portuguese Gravity)

#7 Boosts immune function

The probiotics present in kimchi contribute to a healthy immune system and help defend against infections and diseases.

#8 Improved brain function

Some studies suggest that kimchi may have positive effects on brain health.

#9 Skin health promotion

Kimchi's nutrients contribute to skin health and can give you a radiant complexion.

The process of making kimchi involves salting baechu cabbage and adding other sub-ingredients.

LAB becomes dominant during the salting process, leading to the fermentation that enhances kimchi's taste and functionality. Interestingly, as the functional ingredients and LAB are so integrated, kimchi is considered to be a source of LAB itself.

This humble Korean dish loaded with probiotics and other healthy stuff that keeps your gut game strong.

It has got immense health benefits, like keeping digestion and colon on point, helping manage weight, controlling cholesterol, boosting the brain and keeping the immune system on lock. By adding this simple dish to your diet, you can level up your whole well-being.