TikTok challenges leaves 16-year-old kid with 80% burns - Here's what happened

A 16-year-old North Carolina teenager has burns covering over 80% of his body as a result of a failed TikTok challenge.

The incident has highlighted the dangers of social media challenges and the importance of responsible online behavior. Here's what happened:

The TikTok challenge that went horribly wrong

Mason Dark and his friends were attempting a TikTok challenge that involved creating a makeshift torch using a spray paint can and a lighter. However, the challenge triggered an explosion that engulfed the teens in flames.

Dark suffered burns covering 76% of his body, leaving him severely disfigured. His mother, Holli Dark, described him as "unrecognizable."

Mason's Road to Recovery

Mason's first instinct was to jump into a nearby river to soothe the burns, but it ended up worsening his condition. After taking off his blazing shirt, he sustained a third-degree burn in the shape of a T on his back. River waters also put him at a high risk of infection.

Mason needed multiple procedures to acquire skin grafts after being taken to the UNC Burn Center.

Mason was taken to the UNC burn center (Image via Freepik/DC Studio)

The road to recovery for Mason has been a long one, but his mother says his skin is slowly healing. Mason is expected to spend the next six months at the burn center as he continues to fight for his survival.

Despite being an active footballer and track runner, Mason's injuries have left him with physical limitations.

The dangers of TikTok challenges

Mason's story is a sobering reminder of the dangers of TikTok challenges. The trend of creating miniature flamethrowers with flammable aerosols is just one of many risky challenges that have gone viral on the platform.

Social media users must realize the consequences of their actions and the real-life harm that can result from participating in these challenges.

The importance of safety measures

It's important to remember that social media platforms are not responsible for these dangerous challenges. The responsibility falls on users to make smart choices and prioritize safety measures.

Social Media should be used carefully (Image via Freepik)

Parents must also be aware of what their children are doing online and have conversations about the potential dangers of participating in viral challenges.

The incident that left Mason Dark with severe burns is tragic and avoidable. It highlights the importance of responsible social media use and the potential consequences of participating in dangerous challenges.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of social media, let's prioritize safety, education, and responsible behavior.

Poll : 0 votes