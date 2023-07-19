TikTok user says Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS saved her life after getting shot 4 times

A TikTok user who had gotten shot four times earlier this year has said that the Kim Kardashian-marketed shapewear SKIMS saved her life. In a viral TikTok video, the 22-year-old, Angelina Wiley, claimed that she had been wearing shapewear at the time she got shot. According to her statement, the shapewear was able to put enough pressure on her wounds to have saved her life.

Wiley went on to thank the founder and owner of the brand, Kim Kardashian, in her clip, stating that the bodywear served as "armor for women." She also informed her viewers in a follow-up video that, at the time of the incident, she was wearing the seamless sculpted thong shapewear worth $68.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bodysuit saves seriously wounded TikToker

On January 1, Angelina Wiley was shot four times by a man in a "ski mask" while waiting for food near a truck. It has been reported that the man got into a verbal fight with the truck driver, following which he opened fire near the vehicle. Wiley, along with one other individual, sustained life-threatening injuries in the process, as had been reported by an eyewitness to KCTV.

Wiley had begun the clip by saying Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS "saved my life." She then proceeded to tell the story of the incident of her getting shot. She credited the fitted SKIMS bodywear, saying that it was so tight that it kept her wound from bleeding out profusely.

Wiley’s video has since garnered more than 1.4 million views on TikTok. She currently has 13,200 followers on the platform.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Wiley’s video

Kim Kardashian in a photoshoot for SKIMS (Image via Body+Soul)

In the video, Wiley is seen telling her viewers,

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.”

She also added in the video,

“I recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

Wiley further added,

"Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice so that's cool that we have that in common given that she went to law school.”

Kim Kardashian shared Wiley’s viral video on her own Instagram account over the weekend. She posted the TikTok video as an Instagram story, captioning it "wowww" with an emoji of praying hands.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but no one has been charged as of yet. In addition to being shot four times, Wiley also ended up with a cracked pelvis and ruptured bladder from the incident. Apart from this, she also has a bullet lodged deep in her abdomen.

Angelina Wiley has since begun her GoFundMe page so that she can raise money for her medical bills. She put out a video update on July 8, where she informed her followers that she was in physical therapy, although it has been an ongoing struggle for her when it comes to the condition of her hips. She has also stated that she has suffered from severe PTSD since the incident.