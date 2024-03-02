TikTok viral librarian resigns to take care of his mental health

Mychal Threets, famously recognized as America’s viral librarian, has resigned from his post to focus on his mental health. While many fans are sad to see him go, they only have well wishes for him.

Threets is popular for sharing his authentic and positive videos about his life as a librarian. He has captured the hearts of thousands online with his viral social media videos and reels.

The viral librarian's compassion, enthusiasm, and vulnerability have had a profound impact on those around him and will continue to do so for years to come. He proved that Libraries are not just for reading, but also places where you can build a community.

Some people fill others' hearts with joy. (Image via Instagram/ mychal3ts)

TikTok viral librarian's resignation and message for his fans

The viral librarian's messages continue to resonate with many readers. (Image via Instagram/ mychal3ts)

Mental health advocacy can happen over social media and Mychal Threets championed this. Threets worked at the same children’s library he considered his “home away from home” during childhood. His short videos on social media are full of incredible personal stories, positive affirmations, mental health checks, and 'library joy'.

“Dear Solano County Library, I just want to say thank you,” Threets said in a Tik-Tok video announcing his resignation. “Thank you for raising me as a homeschool library kid. This is the place where I’ve always felt safe, where I’ve always felt like I belong, where I’ve always felt like I’ve had friends.”

Libraries continue to hold meaning for many people and people like Threets have become forerunners in enhancing people's emotional health. He assured his fans he is not going off social media and will continue to provide community support!

Social media has become a safe space for many, thanks to creators like Threets. In an increasingly pessimistic world, we need people to come together and advocate for mental wellness.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

