TikToker dies after live-streaming himself drinking Chinese alcohol Baijiu

Last week, a Chinese TikToker passed away after live streaming himself drinking huge amounts of extremely potent alcohol.

According to CNN, the influencer, 34, who goes by the name "Sanqiange," was discovered dead 12 hours after the May 16 live stream on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok.

According to the New York Post, he reportedly drank at least seven bottles of Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with a 30 to 60% alcohol level, throughout the stream.

Why was the Chinese TikToker drinking so much alcohol?

The TikToker apparently participated in a "PK" challenge against another content producer on the platform in which, two influencers are pitted against one another and the winner competes for gifts or awards from the audience while the loser is punished.

Reports claim that Sanqiange may have dropped out of the competition after three rounds and was then forced to consume alcohol as punishment.

Sanqiange chugging alcohol in live streaming. (Image via Douyin)

Several bottles of baijiu are set up in front of "Sanqiange" on a desk in the video. He can be seen downing these bottles one after the other without stopping to rehydrate.

After midnight, the influencer ended his broadcast, but he was discovered dead the next day.

How did the TikToker die?

While the exact cause of his death is unknown, excessive alcohol consumption can be one of the reasons. Alcohol intake that exceeds advised limits is referred to as excessive alcohol consumption, often known as heavy or binge drinking.

The definition might change based on things like gender, age, and general health. Generally speaking, it is considered excessive for adults to consume five or more drinks in a single session or 15 or more weekly.

Symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption

Numerous symptoms and signs of excessive alcohol use can point to a problem. It's vital to remember that these symptoms can change based on the person and the amount of alcohol they have consumed.

Typical signs of excessive alcohol consumption include:

1) Physical Signs

Frequent hangovers: Consistent headaches, nausea, exhaustion, and dehydration following binge drinking.

Blackouts: Having trouble remembering details from incidents that happened while you were drinking.

Poor coordination: Poor balance and coordination lead to difficulties walking straight, slurred speech, awkward movements, and clumsiness.

2) Behavioral signs

Alcohol cravings: Severe impulses or thoughts to drink, difficulty quitting or reducing alcohol use.

Neglecting commitments: Due to heavy drinking, neglecting work, family, or social obligations.

Relationship issues: Conflicts and strained bonds with loved ones due to actions or mood swings brought on by alcohol.

Mood change: Mood swings, such as erratic moods, anger, hostility, anxiety, depression, or a tendency to withdraw and isolate oneself.

3) Health complications

Liver issues: liver issues include cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and liver failure.

Heart issues: heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and abnormal heart rhythms are all at an increased risk due to cardiovascular conditions.

Digestive problems: pancreatitis, gastroenteritis, ulcers, and nutrition malabsorption.

Increased risk of cancer: More likely to get liver, breast, esophageal, and colorectal cancers, among other types.

Neurological problems: memory loss, cognitive decline, alcoholic neuropathy, and an elevated risk of dementia brought on by alcohol are some neurological issues.

As per reports, Zhao, who is a friend of "Sanqiange", said that the challenge ended at 1 am and by 1 pm his friend had died.

It is not clear what is the exact reason behind his death, but people speculate that chugging too much of alcohol might have caused his death.

