Tiktoker Mahek Bukhari and her mother convicted of murder after a deadly car chase

TikToker Mahek Bukhari was convicted guilty of murder when she and her mother, along with a number of other people, rammed a car off the road, killing two men in the process.

On February 11, 2022, TikToker Mahek Bukhari was engaged in a car accident that claimed the lives of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21-year-olds. Eight persons were detained and charged in connection with a murder inquiry.

Ansreen Bukhari, Mahek's mother, and several others were the defendants.

Why was the Tiktoker involved in a car chase?

Mahek and her mother in a TikTok video. (Image via TikTok)

Mahek, 24, came up with the scheme after Ansreen, 46, acknowledged she had been having an affair and was being blackmailed by her 21-year-old lover, Saqib Hussain, after attempting to quit the three-year relationship. If Ansreen would not reimburse Saqib Hussain for the £3,000 he had spent on dates with her, he threatened to send her husband s*ex films.

According to testimony given in court, the mother and daughter "set a trap" by setting up "an ambush" meeting at a supermarket parking lot in Leicester. The women arrived there in an Audi and were met by other acquaintances driving a Saab.

The other cars followed Mr. Hussain and his 21-year-old companion Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin when they exited their Skoda without getting out. The Audi was traveling close to 100 mph when the two men arrived at the A46 dual carriageway.

Hussain panicked and called 999. The call was played during Bukharis’ trial and Hussain can be heard:

"They're trying to ram us off the road. Please, I'm begging you, I'm going to die."

A loud bang is followed by a scream before the call ends. After striking a tree at the Six Hills junction in Leicester just after midnight on February 11, 2022, the car "virtually split in two" and caught flames, according to testimony given to a jury.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saquib Hussain (right). (Image via Leicestershire Police)

After a trial, out of all the eight defendants, Tiktoker Mahek, Ansreen, Raees, and Rekan were found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court. While Sanaf, Ameer, and Natasha were found not guilty of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. Mohammed Patel, a co-defendant and a resident of Leicester, was found not guilty of either murder or manslaughter.

After more than 28 hours of deliberations and a three-month trial, Tiktoker Mahek sobbed as the verdict was read.

After the verdicts, Det Insp Mark Parish of Leicestershire Police said:

"This was a callous and cold-blooded attack that ultimately cost two men their lives. After setting Mr. Hussain and Mr. Ijazuddin up, chasing them at high speed, and then ultimately ramming their car off the road, none of the defendants made any attempt to help the victims or to call for help. Instead, they drove on and then even drove back past the collision site."

Mahek might receive a life sentence when the defendants are sentenced on September 1.