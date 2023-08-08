TikToker shares terrifying dog pneumonia outbreak that could kill 8 out of 10 dogs

TikTok sensation and animal rescuer Lee Asher has shared alarming news about a rare pneumonia outbreak that has devastated his ranch and poses a grave threat to the lives of his 42 dogs.

With an ominous statistic of potentially eight out of ten dogs falling victim to this deadly illness, TikToker is urgently seeking assistance and raising awareness about the urgent situation.

Rare pneumonia outbreak: A grave threat to the lives of 42 dogs

Lee Asher, renowned for his animal sanctuary called The Asher House in Estacada, Oregon, took to social media to inform his followers about the unfolding crisis.

The pneumonia outbreak, described by Asher as a "very rare type," has caused numerous dogs in his care to fall sick, requiring immediate veterinary attention.

The Asher House is dedicated to rescuing animals that have been abandoned or unwanted, providing them a comfortable, loving environment to thrive. The sanctuary is home to 42 dogs, four cats and a parrot, all of whom are under considerable threat from the pneumonia outbreak.

Bacterial pneumonia in dogs and cats: A study

In a study published in the Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract, researchers dove into the topic of bacterial pneumonia in dogs and cats.

They discussed how underlying causes, including viral infection, aspiration injury, foreign body inhalation and defects in clearance of respiratory secretions, contributed to this condition.

The study emphasizes the importance of identifying the specific organisms involved and using appropriate antibiotics, adjunct therapy and control of risk factors for effective management. You can read the full study here.

Devastating impact on the Asher House animal sanctuary

Several dogs have been submitted to the emergency room. (Image via IG/theasherhouse)

Expressing his deep concern through heartfelt videos on his YouTube and TikTok accounts, Asher described the impact of this outbreak on his sanctuary. Prompted by the urgency of the situation, he shared that the pneumonia strain is unpredictable, rapidly leading to life-threatening lung infections in dogs.

Due to the severity of the illness, many of the dogs have shown limited symptoms, making it difficult to detect and treat the condition before it reaches an emergency stage.

In light of the severity of the outbreak, several dogs from The Asher House have been admitted to the emergency room, with the possibility of more requiring immediate medical intervention.

Tragically, Asher announced the heartbreaking loss of one of the dogs, Roo, who had succumbed to the illness despite receiving oxygen therapy.

Amid the struggle to find adequate veterinary care, Asher expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from his followers and the wider community. The sanctum has incurred substantial medical expenses amounting to approximately $50,000. Asher appealed for help to cover these expenses, emphasizing the urgent need for financial aid.

Lee Asher (Image sourced via Instagram/theasherhouse)

In a subsequent update, Asher conveyed his relief and appreciation as generous donations poured in from supporters worldwide.

Thanks to the solidarity of the online community, The Asher House was able to acquire four at-home oxygen chambers and a new quarantine facility to aid in the fight against the outbreak.

Asher expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, assuring everyone that the current veterinary expenses had been fully covered.

Lee Asher (Image sourced via Instagram/theasherhouse)

Moving forward, Asher pledged to provide regular updates on the ongoing investigation into the rare pneumonia outbreak. Veterinary professionals are conducting culture testing to identify the precise nature and origin of the strain.