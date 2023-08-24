Tim McGraw gushes about his wife Faith Hill’s Southern Food, revealing his beloved cheat meals

Iconic country music star Tim McGraw has professed his love for his musician wife Faith Hill’s southern food. In an interview with ET Canada, he also revealed his favorite cheat meals he loves to gorge on outside his workout regime.

McGraw and Hill are set to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in October. They're parents to three girls: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21.

Tim McGraw, who recently turned 56, appreciates his wife’s knack of southern cooking heartily. Hill even put up an Instagram post on her husband’s birthday that showed his favorite meals.

From cornbread to pork chops, the cheat meals for Tim McGraw seem to be pretty Southern in ethnicity and flavor. The “Don’t Take the Girl” singer is known for his intense workout regimes that include complex sets of exercises.

Tim McGraw has already had our hearts with his singing and strict workout regimens. However, as he said in the interview, he loves indulging in Faith Hill's cooking, saying:

"I mean my wife's Southern cooking...She'll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries, and gravy.”

He also has an immense love for cocoa puffs:

"I love Cocoa Puffs. My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over 'cause I overfill my bowl."

The singer's other favorite foods are “Coca-Cola cake” and a simple bowl of cereal at night.

The Tim Mcgraw workout and diet regimen

Tim McGraw follows an intense full body workout regimen and a strict diet plan. (Image via Vecteezy)

When it comes to staying healthy, McGraw swears by starting every day with an hour-long walk.

Before his first meal, he chooses to prepare his system for some of the most intense sets for working his entire body. A quick workout routine he follows includes:

25 deep squat jump

25 downward dog to cobra yoga positions in pushups

25 bicycle crunches

10-15 sprinter split squats per leg

It involves push-ups and squats combined with sprinter split squats per leg and bicycle crunches. Interestingly, the singer’s pre-workout diet seems to be as strict as his workouts themselves. That's why his confession about foods like “cocoa puffs” is now the talk of the town.

The diet plan for McGraw consists of salads. He believes in having a caveman-like diet which usually consists of meat, vegetables and fruits. The “1883” actor also avoids saturated fats, opting for healthier alternatives like avocados, olive oil and coconut oil. He makes sure to have grass-fed meat options but no processed dairy or refined sugar.

McGraw also relies on a grain diet for some of the important meals in the day. As an example, he makes himself an organic oatmeal bowl that consists of raisins, maple syrup and banana slices. However, he does go for gluten-free ingredients in his diet.