Trying to Lose Weight After 40? Here are Some Essential Dos and Don'ts That You Should Know

Losing weight in the later years of your life can prove to be challenging, especially in your 40s. Even if you start off on the right foot and the right pace, it could seem like you aren’t making any progress, and you may feel like you are stagnating.

After 40, our body’s metabolism tends to slow down, making it harder to lose weight. That can be attributed to the slowing down of hormone secretion in the body. In some cases, people even gain weight after reaching this age.

Yes, you can follow all the diet tips the internet throws at you, mimic the exercises from YouTube videos, but are they really working? How far would one have to go just to see a drop in the numbers on the scale?

Well, it may be hard, but it definitely isn’t impossible to lose weight in your 40s. With a few handy tips that we’ve gathered, you should find it fairly easy to start seeing the results.

What to do and what not to do to lose weight after 40?

Here are some dos and don’ts for you if you’re having a hard time shedding pounds.

Dos

Move around more

We don’t just mean exercise; we mean everyday activities that add to the number of calories you burn each day.

This is known as non-exercise activity thermogenesis or NEAT. NEAT significantly increases the amount of calories burned each day, subsequently helping you lose weight. These could be simple activities like climbing the stairs, using a bicycle instead of a car, etc.

Consume more protein

Of course, carbs are important to build and retain energy in the body, but protein utilises more energy to digest itself. That can ultimately add to the calories expended each day.

Add strength training to your routine

This may sound like it could be a risk if you’re in your 40s, but strength training provides tons of benefits at this age.

Not only does it strengthen the muscles and joints that may have grown weak due to wear and tear, it also increases bone mineral density. As we age, our bones lose density, and that could lead to osteoporosis.

What’s more, strength training can boost weight loss. The more muscle you have in your body, the more calories you burn while your body is at rest.

Don’ts

Miss out on sleep

Being more active doesn’t necessarily mean you sacrifice your sleep. Sleep is an important factor when it comes to weight loss, as it allows the body to recover.

A lot of the physiological processes take place while you are sleeping, such as the absorption of nutrients, secretion of hormones and recovery of muscles.

Drink too much alcohol

Yes, work events are always going to be there. While it may be tempting to share another round of drinks with your favourite coworkers, keep in mind that alcohol contains calories. While the beer in your hand may only contain about 150 calories, it can and will add up as you drink more of them.

Neglect the doctor’s office

Your 40s may be a confusing time with lots of physical changes, especially in the body that we cannot see.

Especially with women, as they approach menopause, it's important to go for regular check-ups to ensure everything in the body is running smoothly.

The cessation of hormone secretions can stop a lot of other processes in the body, and eventually lead to weight gain or hinder your ability to lose weight.

Don't let age stop you. Image via Pexels/Barbara Olsen

Now that you have these helpful hints, you should actively follow them while simultaneously working on your goals to lose weight.

It’s a long, rough journey, but it can be one of the most rewarding experiences and a triumph over 40. Don’t let age stop you, as it is just a number. Keep pushing on, and you’ll reach your goals soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far