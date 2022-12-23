Toby Keith Health Update amid Stomach Cancer

American country music star Toby Keith recently appeared in an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown, where he gave concerned fans his health update.

The singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021 and revealed about his battle with the chronic disease in June 2022. Keith had to cancel his Country Comes to Town tour after the diagnosis.

Before leaving Mercury Records in 1998, Keith released four studio albums for the label (including 1993's Toby Keith, 1994's Boomtown, 1996's Blue Moon, 1997's Dream Walkin', and a Greatest Hits collection) before moving on to RCA Records.

His first album, "Should've Been a Cowboy," peaked at number one in the country charts and became the most-played country song of the 90s. Since its release, the song has been played over three million times, as reported by Broadcast Music Incorporated.

Toby Keith's Health Update amid Stomach Cancer

The recent interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown was Toby Keith's first after he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. He said that he was feeling very weak, and needed rest and time to recover fully from the condition.

Keith had talked about his condition in a social media post on June 12, 2022. He told fans that he had been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery as the prescribed treatment for six months and that he intends to spend his recuperating time with his family.

Toby Keith also shared another post later, thanking fans for all their love and support. He also said that he will see them 'sooner rather than later' and that he 'cant wait'.

Toby Keith admitted how it has been 'pretty debilitating' to go through the treatment process. However, he reassured fans that there may be something good in the future as long as 'everything stays hunky-dory'.

The star also said that he has ben thinking about getting into fighting shape and that he just needs some time to rest and heal.

The Road Ahead

Keith might soon be up and about, if he's well rested and all healed up after his arduous stomach cancer diagnosis.

He surprised fans in November with an on-stage performance at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Ky. Fans enjoyed the tunes of hit songs like 'I Love this Bar' and 'Sweet Home Alabama'. The food joint appreciated the artist for his performance despite his ongoing recovery from the chronic condition.

The singer received the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Awards 2022 in November. He has also been sharing positive posts about his recovery from cancer. Keith recently shared his picture with a young girl who is also a cancer patient, encouraging people to donate to the Toby Keith Foundation that supports children suffering from cancer.

It was predicted that about 1.9 million people would be diagnosed with cancer in the USA in 2022. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of the disease, affecting an estimated 287,850 women and 2,710 men in the United States this year.

With an anticipated 268,490 new cases, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosis and the most common cancer diagnosis among men. With an estimated 236,740 new cases each year, lung and bronchus cancer ranks as the third most common form of the disease.

