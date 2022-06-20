What Is Tom Cruise's Workout And Diet Routine That Helped Him Get In Shape For Top Gun: Maverick? 

At 60, Tom Cruise is defying not just gravity, but also what it means to be a movie star.

Considered by many to be the last great action movie stars ever, Cruise is the epitome of groundbreaking. His influence over the film industry over the past four decades has been insurmountable. However, he didn't just become a global sensation overnight. His dedication to the craft of filmmaking and love for practical effects have allowed him to explore new dimensions of cinema.

Nearly four decades - 36 years - after the original 'Top Gun' was released, Tom Cruise is back in 'Top Gun: Maverick' as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, and he looks better than ever.

So how did Cruise perform death-defying stunts and get into such incredible shape at his age? In this piece, we'll examine the workout routine, diet and training regime he followed for his latest venture in Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick.

How Did Tom Cruise Get In Shape For Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise is no stranger to doing his own stunts. Even today, he insists on jumping off cliffs and climbing skyscrapers just to entertain the audience. However, even for someone of his stature, taking flight in a military aircraft needed some refresher training, as it had been over 30 years since he last sat in one.

The Workout

Cruise likes to keep things simple. He enjoys running, rock climbing, kayaking and fencing.

Tom Cruise enjoys a healthy balance between cardio and strength training, while also spending time outdoors. Activities like running, rock climbing, hiking, etc., help him stay energised and fresh.

He works out at least thrice a week in the gym, which helps him build muscle and stay lean and strong, even at his age. The sheer amount of exercise Cruise puts his body through helps him stay flexible while also building balance. That is what enables him to have that old-school youthful look even today.

Tom Cruise's Diet

Tom Cruise isn't one to compromise. When it's time to get work done, there's nobody whose work ethic can match up to Cruise's. As such, it comes as no surprise that even his diet is something out of the ordinary.

The eccentric 'Mission: Impossible' star reportedly consumed a meagre 1200 calories per day while filming Top Gun: Maverick. Yes, you heard that right. Just 1200 calories.

Tom Cruise prefers grilled food and avoids anything with excessive oil, which is a no-brainer. In those 1200 calories, there's no room for carbohydrates. According to this dietary plan, developed by a close pal of Cruise, none other than David Beckham himself, Cruise does not indulge in carbohydrates.

That means grains, sugar and other carbs are all a no-no for Cruise. Carbohydrates contain insulin, which is often referred to as the 'ageing hormone'. That ties it all together, as the exclusion of carbs seems like the secret to Cruise's youthfulness.

For a busy man like Cruise, life is an endless on-the-go journey. He likes to snack healthily throughout the day, having several 'micro meals', rather than three large-sized meals.

Tom Cruise's Regime

For Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise put together a rigorous training regime, not just for himself, but also for his co-stars.

That required them to perform underwater training drills that would ensure they could safely eject over a body of water in the event of a catastrophe while filming. According to his co-stars, Cruise flew three times a day and developed tailor-made training programmes, along with detailed feedback for each of his co-stars.

A pilot himself, Cruise took it upon himself to instruct his cast mates, all while learning to adapt to new-age technology.

Takeaway

It's not shocking that Cruise went to such great lengths to produce this film, as every minute of training was worth it.

There's a reason he's one of the biggest movie stars in the world. It's not his ripped abs or his fitness regime, but his commitment to his craft that makes him stand out.

