5 Best Calf Exercises for Women

Whether you're looking for toned and sculpted calf muscles to give your lower body a perfect look or simply want to work on your legs more regularly, there are a variety of calf exercises that can help you achieve your goals.

The calves consist of two main muscles. One of them is the gastrocnemius, which gives the calves its rounded shape. The other is the soleus, which is the longer and flatter muscle, located under the gastrocnemius and running down the leg.

These muscles strengthen and stabilize the ankles while also allowing the feet to move properly when you walk or jump. The stronger your calves are, the more efficiently you can walk, sprint, lift, and jump, and the less prone you become to strain and injury.

Best Calf Exercises for Women

Here’s a look at the five most effective calf exercises women can do to work on this muscle group:

1) Double Leg Calf Raise

Double leg calf raises are one of the classic and most basic calf exercises to start your leg workout with. This exercise utilizes your bodyweight and targets both the gastrocnemius and soleus.

Instructions:

Position your feet hip-width apart, and stand straight near a wall for balance. You can also hold onto a chair or anything sturdy.

Press down firmly into the balls of your feet, and lift your body towards the ceiling.

Make sure to keep your abdominal muscles engaged so that you lift straight up, rather than move your body backwards or forward.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Seated Calf Raise

The seated calf raise is also an effective exercise to tone the calves. You can perform it at the gym using a calf exercise machine or at home.

Instructions (to do it at the gym):

Sit on the seat of the calf press machine, and place the balls of your feet on the platform. Keep your toes pointed forward, and sit straight.

Place your quads under the knee pads, and let your hands rest on the top.

Slowly extend your ankles, and let go of the safety bars.

Lower your heels till your calves get fully stretched. Extend your ankles as you bend your calves.

Return to the starting position, and continue the back and forth movement.

Instructions (to do it at home):

Sit straight on a solid chair, and place your feet on the floor. Your knees should be aligned over your feet.

Lean forward with your hands on your thighs, and push down gently to add resistance.

Slowly press into the balls of your feet, and lift your heels as high as you can.

Lower your heels to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Farmer’s Walk on Toes

The farmer’s walk on toes enhances the endurance and strength in the legs and forearms, with most of the focus on the calves. This is among the best calf exercises that not only target the legs but also improve the core and cardiovascular strength.

Instructions:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides.

Slowly lift your body onto the balls of your feet, and take ten steps forward, five steps with each foot. You may increase the steps depending on your fitness level.

If you're just starting out, do the move with no weights initially. As you become more confident, add weights and increase your steps.

4) Squat to Heel Raise

This exercise helps increase the range of motion and also helps develop strength in the entire lower body.

Instructions:

Stand tall with your feet positioned hip-distance apart.

Keep your back straight, and bend your knees at 90 degrees. Perform one squat.

Straighten your legs to return to the starting position, and lift your body onto the balls of your feet.

Hold for a second; lower your heels down, and repeat.

To add more challenge, you may hold a dumbbell while performing this exercise.

5) Inverted V Plank

The inverted V plank is a great bodyweight exercise that tones the glutes, shoulders, core, calves, and thighs. It's a full body workout that enhances flexibility and stability while also improving metabolism.

Instructions:

Start the exercise in a low plank position, and keep your body in a straight line. Make sure to keep your elbows bent and feet hip-distance apart.

Slowly press down through your arms and shoulders to raise your hips towards the ceiling.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned calf exercises can include strength and cardio training in your everyday fitness routine. Furthermore, you can modify them by adding weights and resistance bands, as per your preference.

