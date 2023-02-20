Top 5 Common Cardio Exercises To Try At Home

Implementing cardio exercise in your routine is a great way to keep your heart healthy and maintain a healthy body weight. It's also a good way to burn off excess calories if you want to lose weight. You don't need a gym membership or fancy equipment to get started with cardio, but just some good old-fashioned exercise moves!

Read on to learn more about the top common cardio exercises that you can do at home.

Low-Impact Cardio Exercises To Try

If you're looking for low-impact cardio exercises, this article is for you. Low-impact cardio means that there is no jumping involved in the exercise. You can do it at home without any special equipment, although some of these exercises will require a mat.

Moreover, if you have joint pain or knee problems, these exercises may be good options for you because they don't put too much pressure on those areas of your body. If you have back problems and find that running makes them worse, then these cardio exercises are also worth trying!

1) Treadmills

Treadmills are great because they allow you to control the speed and incline of your run, which means you can increase or decrease intensity as needed. Also, if you're looking for a good cardio workout that doesn't involve running outside in the cold (or heat) and rain, treadmills are a perfect option.

A treadmill is also great because it provides support for your joints while giving you a smooth ride, which is perfect if you have an injury or joint problems that make running uncomfortable on hard surfaces like pavement or dirt trails.

If using a treadmill seems intimidating at first, don't worry! There are different treadmill workouts that are perfect for everyone.

2) Ellipticals

An elliptical is a machine that you stand on and use to simulate a cross-country skiing or running motion. It works by placing your feet on two pedals, which move back and forth as you step on them.

As your feet move up and down, the pedals turn a flywheel (a large wheel) that's attached to an arm with pedals attached to it. This arm moves forward and backward, simulating the natural swinging motion of walking or running.

3) Stationary Bikes

A stationary bike is a great choice if you're just getting into fitness and want to see how your body responds to exercise. The bike can be used by anyone, regardless of age or gender, so it's perfect for beginners who want to start slowly before they move on to more challenging workouts.

These machines are also easy-to-use. In fact, all you need is some floor space (or the ability to hold onto something), and you'll be ready to go!

4) Rowing Machines

Rowing machines are a great way to burn calories, as they use your entire body to do so. This makes them a full-body workout that will help you tone up and stay in shape. Rowing machines also have a low impact on joints, making them perfect for people with joint problems or even those who want to ease into cardio workouts without straining their bodies too much.

Rowing machines can be used by anyone regardless of age or fitness level and there's no need for fancy equipment when using one. Just grab an oar and get started! You'll want to work it up gradually over time so that your muscles aren't sore when starting out (that way you can enjoy using it more often).

5) Swimming

If you're looking for a low-impact way to get your heart rate up, swimming is an excellent choice. Swimming is easy on your joints and works a ton of muscles in your body, making it a great exercise for anyone with joint pain or mobility issues. If you have little experience, start with basic moves, and be sure to get in touch with an instructor to learn how best to master this cardio exercise.

Cardio Workouts Are a Great Way to Stay in Shape

These types of exercises are low-impact and easy to follow, so you won't have to worry about getting injured while attempting them. These workouts also have many benefits that make them great for people with busy schedules or who don't have time to go to the gym.

Cardio exercises like walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming are all good ways to get your heart rate up while still being able to do other things at home such as cleaning or watching TV without having any interruptions during your workout routine!

The aforementioned five cardio exercises are great because they're easy enough for anyone to do them regardless of their fitness level (or lack thereof). They also provide a lot of variety, so if one gets boring, then there are plenty more options waiting around the corner!

You don't need to spend a lot of money on expensive cardio equipment to get a good workout at home. These five exercises are great options for those who want to stay fit without breaking bank or having access to fancy gyms.

