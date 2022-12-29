Top 6 Dumbbell Calf Exercises to Build Massive Calves

Dumbbell calf exercises are becoming quite popular these days and for all the right reasons. These exercises can help develop and strengthen the calves, important muscles that keep you on your feet and are involved in all lower body movements.

Athletes generally work out their calves a lot, as they need strong calves for better lower body movements. However, everybody should work on and strengthen their calves, as these muscles play an important role in walking, running, and basically all other movements.

Dumbbell Calf Exercises for Massive Calves

Check out the following six dumbbell calf exercises to help build massive calves. You can also check some more exercises to strengthen your calves. Let's get started:

1) Dumbbell Calf Raise

The first one in our list of dumbbell calf exercises is (much predictably) the dumbbell calf raise. No list of calf exercises is complete without this basic exercise that's done in so many different forms.

Instructions:

Grab two dumbbells, one in each hand.

Maintain a tall, upright stance on the stepper, with your feet hip-width apart and pointing forward.

Don't forget to bend your knees slightly, and keep your hands close to your sides. To incline your heels, first press the balls of your feet down.

Raise yourself till you're balanced on your toes.

Tend this position for a few seconds, and slowly bring your heels down to the floor.

2) Farmer's Walk on Tiptoes

It's a simple workout that strengthens the body and is so easy that even a child can do it.

It can, however, be modified to make it one of the best dumbbell calf exercises you can do. All you have do it perform the exercise while walking on your toes. The result is that the calves will be continually loaded into a state of tension.

Instructions:

Grab a set of weights, and hold them in your hands.

Let them hang loosely for now. Raise yourself to your full height.

You should start walking, but keep your feet on the ground.

This motion is carried out at a relaxed pace; do not sprint.

To add a little variety, you can also let your heels drop and then spring up.

3) Standing Dumbbell One Leg Calf Raise

This is a variation of the first exercise in our list of dumbbell calf exercises, but it works really well, as it strengthens the muscles uniformly.

Instructions:

Keep a dumbbell in your left hand, and hold it at your side. To do that, place the left foot on a raised platform so that the arch and heel are hanging off.

Grab hold of something with your right hand to steady yourself. As you lift your heel up by extending your ankle, let out a deep breath.

Wait a count. While inhaling, slowly bring your heel down till you feel a gentle stretch in your calf.

Just hang on for a second. Repeat for more reps. Move onto the right leg, and repeat.

4) Donkey Calf Raise

This exercise can be modified and done with a dumbbell instead of on a machine or a barbell. It's one of the best dumbbell calf exercises you can do.

Instructions:

Have a plate to prop your feet up and a box or other elevated structure to hold your upper body will be required.

When you get into the starting position, a friend should either hold a dumbbell on your lower back, or you will need a weight belt with a dumbbell attached.

It will be easier to bend over if you position the plate behind the support.

To flex and bend the knees slightly, place your feet on the plate. This is where you will begin.

Drop your heels, and lift your body off the ground by pushing off your toes.

5) Seated Dumbbell Calf Raise

The fifth workout in our list of dumbbell calf exercises is the seated dumbbell calf raises. Calf raises performed in this manner are an excellent way to work out the soleus muscle. The soleus muscles should be the primary movers as you bend your knees.

Instructions:

Put your legs up on the side of the bench where you're sitting.

Put your foot halfway on the plate, and position it in front of your legs. That's why it's important to have the ability to kick up your heels and relax.

Hold a dumbbell between your knees as you do that. Most likely, you will want to lend them a helping hand.

Drop your heels to the floor, and lift yourself onto your toes by bending at the knees.

Hold for a count of a few seconds, and switch sides.

6) Walking Lunge

These are a great exercise for the entire body, but they also work out the calves well. Walking lunges performed by dumbbells are one of the best dumbbell calf exercises you can do.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a pair of dumbbells in your hands.

Big left foot forward step. You should just let your body fall down.

When your feet are at the correct distance apart, your knees should be directly above your feet and your hips. That means when you bend your knees, they should be at a right angle to each other.

Lift your body off the ground, and propel yourself forward by kicking off with your back foot (your right).

Takeaway

Dumbbell calf exercises are quite fun to do. You will enjoy these workouts a lot, and they will strengthen the calves and legs nicely.

