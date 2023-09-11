Top 8 Foods High in Oxalates That You Need to Stock in Your Kitchen Pantry

Oxalates is another name for Oxalic Acid, which is a naturally occurring compound and many foods high in oxalates are a common part of the dietary routine of most of us. We consume oxalates through our diet, and our body also produces them, thereby rendering them a very significant role in our health.

Let’s move ahead to see how oxalates form an essential component of our diet. We have enlisted the top 8 foods high in oxalates, which you can inculcate to supplement your health. In the end, we will discuss certain problems that can arise due to a high-oxalate diet in certain circumstances.

Foods High in Oxalates: Why are Oxalates Essential for Our Body?

Our body is also capable of producing oxalates by itself

It cannot be overstated that foods high in oxalates should be essential to our diet. Contrary to many nutrients, oxalates are two-way swords. While their consumption provides significant health benefits, foods high in oxalates can have a negative impact on health leading to serious implications in certain cases. But the nutrient-rich foods high in oxalates make them a very important part of our balanced dietary routine.

Oxalates aren’t the only nutrient obtained by the consumption of foods high in oxalates, as they are nutrient-rich and also provide you with several other elements like minerals and vitamins.

Foods high in oxalate are regularly discovered to be great providers of antioxidants, which lower the body's level of free radicals and lower the chance of developing chronic diseases.

They also come packed together with fiber, which is essential to regulate bowel movements and reduce the chances of constipation. These foods hence, support a good gastrointestinal environment and help in promoting digestion.

8 Foods High in Oxalates to Include in Your Diet

While our bodies produce oxalate themselves, it is also necessary to inculcate foods high in oxalates in your diet in order to maintain a healthy body. But as discussed earlier, excessive oxalates can sometimes result in health problems. Therefore, before beginning an oxalate-rich diet, always consult a medical expert.

However, if you’re willing to increase your oxalate intake, here is a list of the top 8 foods that you can include in your diet.

1. Soy Products

Due to increase in the 'Vegan-Culture', Soy products are becoming increasingly popular

Soy Milk and Tofu are great vegan alternatives for milk-based products. They are packed with oxalates, plant-based protein, and high calcium content, which makes them one of the top foods to include in your high-oxalate diet. Soy products promote heart health and provide the body with essential amino acids as well.

2. Spinach

Spinach is one of the most essential part of a balanced diet due to its nutrient density

Spinach is considered to be the healthiest among the green leafy vegetables, the reason being the amounts of oxalates, iron, fiber, and vitamins present in it. Spinach promotes good gut health, heart health as well as bone health. These properties make it a very important component in a balanced diet without a doubt.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are highly nutritious and quite satisfying for your taste buds at the same time

A bowl of freshly boiled sweet potatoes can serve as a boost of oxalates in your diet. They also serve as a delicious source of vitamins, antioxidants, and fibers, which help in promoting good skin and a healthy immune system.

4. Caffeinated Beverages

Black Coffee with minimal amount of sugar can serve as good oxalate source

Coffee and Soda are the most loved beverages of all time and their occasional consumption can provide you with good amounts of oxalates without increasing your sugar intake too much.

5. Cranberries

Cranberries are rich in Vitamin C as well, which when included in your diet can you're your skin clearer and brighter

Whether yogurts or cheesecakes, cranberries are a popular flavor of most of the desserts. They are renowned sources of oxalates, antioxidants and Vitamin C. Inclusion of cranberries in the diet can provide numerous health benefits like prevention of urinary tract infection, lowering of blood pressure, and supporting the immune system.

6. Chocolate

Antioxidants present in Dark Chocolate have been known to reduce heart issues

Who doesn’t love a piece of chocolate as a dessert after a full meal? Chocolates, mainly dark chocolate, are enjoyed for their rich flavor while they are also high in oxalate levels along with antioxidants.

It promotes heart health, clearer skin, and numerous other health benefits. Consumption of dark chocolate in moderate amounts can help in getting its maximum benefits without increasing the sugar intake too much.

7. Wheat Bran

Oatmeal is becoming a very popular breakfast due to the ease of incorporating various fruits and flavorings in it

Wheat Bran products like Oatmeal are good sources of oxalates and fibers. They can be a good part of a balanced diet and can help in weight management, prevention of constipation, and promoting better digestion. Include oatmeal as your breakfast to have the benefits of this food high in oxalates.

8. Almonds

Almonds are known to increase cognitive functioning since time immemorial

While not all nuts are rich sources of oxalates, almonds contain a relatively high amount of oxalate than cashews or peanuts, making it one of the foods high in oxalates to be included in an oxalate-rich diet. Almonds also promote hair growth and better brain health. Have a handful of soaked almonds daily to see the benefits for yourself.

Problems Associated with Too Much Oxalate in Diet

As you have become aware by this point, too much of oxalates can lead to some serious health implications.

Oxalates have the potential to reduce calcium absorption by the bones, which can cause depleting bone health if consumption of oxalates is over-done. Consumption of foods high in oxalates can also lead to the development of kidney stones, because oxalates have a tendency to bind with calcium resulting in formation of small crystals of Calcium Oxalate, that can cause blockage in the urinary tracts.

In conclusion, oxalates in diet can be your best buddies in maintaining a good health, but you shouldn’t mess with oxalates too much. The amount of oxalate being included in our diet must be regulated by getting in touch with a dietician. By consuming a regulated amount of oxalate, you can surely make up the best benefits without having to suffer its negative consequences.