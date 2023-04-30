Top 5 benefits of copper for skin

Copper is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in various bodily functions. It's necessary for the production of red blood cells, collagen and other enzymes that support healthy growth and development. It's a mineral that's used in many skincare products due to its numerous skin benefits.

In this article, we take a closer look at the top skin benefits of copper and how you can incorporate it in your skincare routine.

Top benefits of copper for skin

Cashews, walnuts, and almonds are rich in copper (Image via Pexels)

Here are the top five:

#1 Promotes collagen production

Collagen is a protein that is essential for healthy skin. It provides structural support, elasticity and firmness to the skin. This mineral is a vital component of collagen production, as it's necessary for the enzyme lysyl oxidase, which is responsible for cross-linking collagen fibers.

By promoting collagen production, this mineral can help improve skin texture and reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also help support the skin's natural elasticity and firmness, giving it a more youthful and healthy appearance.

#2 Provides antioxidant protection

This mineral is a potent antioxidant that can help protect the skin from free radical damage. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage the skin's DNA, leading to premature aging, dark spots and other skin problems.

It works by neutralizing free radicals, preventing them from causing damage to the skin. It can also help boost the skin's natural defenses against environmental stressors, like pollution and UV radiation.

#3 Enhances skin healing

This mineral is an essential mineral for wound healing. It's involved in the production of new blood vessels and development of new skin cells. Copper peptides, which are copper-containing compounds, have been shown to enhance skin healing and reduce scarring.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne, eczema and other skin conditions. It can help soothe irritated skin and promote faster healing.

#4 Improves skin texture

This mineral can help improve skin texture by promoting cell turnover and renewal. It can help slough off dead skin cells and encourage the growth of new, healthy skin cells. That can help reduce appearance of rough, dry, or dull skin and give it a smoother, more radiant look.

It can also help regulate oil production in the skin, which can be beneficial for those with oily or acne-prone skin. It can help reduce appearance of enlarged pores and prevent breakouts as well.

#5 Enhances skin firmness and elasticity

This mineral can help enhance the skin's firmness and elasticity by promoting production of elastin, a protein that provides elasticity to the skin. It can help support the skin's natural lifting and tightening mechanisms, giving it a more youthful and lifted appearance.

The peptides in this mineral have also been shown to improve skin firmness and elasticity, making them a popular ingredient in anti-aging skincare products.

Overall, copper is a beneficial mineral for the skin that can help improve its texture, firmness and overall health. Incorporating copper-rich foods like organ meats, seafood and nuts in your diet or using skincare products that contain copper can help you reap its skin benefits.

