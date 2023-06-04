Top 5 fruits with low glycemic index for healthy eating

One of the most important factor while maintaining a healthy diet is to consider fruits with low glycemic index. The GI is a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar level.

Foods with a high GI can cause spikes in blood sugar, which can lead to a range of health problems. Meanwhile, fruits with low glycemic index help regulate blood sugar level and provide sustained energy.

Here are the top five fruits with low glycemic index that are perfect for healthy eating:

1) Strawberries

Low in calories (Image via Unsplash/Anton )

Strawberries are the lowest glycemic index fruit, which means they help the body process sugar more slowly. They're also sweet, flavorful and good for you. Strawberries are a good source of fiber and have fewer calories than most other fruits.

You can find strawberries in grocery stores year-round; they're usually sold fresh but can sometimes be found frozen or canned as well. You can also grow your own strawberry plants at home if you have access to land with sunlight and maybe even water.

2) Cherries

Rich in antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Joanna)

Cherries are a great source of vitamin C, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. These are all essential nutrients that help you stay healthy and fight off illnesses.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that supports the immune system by fighting off free radicals in the body that can damage cells and cause disease. Potassium helps keep blood pressure under control while also helping maintain normal heart rhythm by balancing sodium levels in the body.

Fiber helps lower cholesterol level by trapping bile acids before they enter the intestines, where they could be reabsorbed into circulation. That causes an increase in LDL "bad" cholesterol levels on standard diets without adequate fiber intake (no more than 25 grams/day).

3) Blueberries

Good source of vitamin C (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kossin)

Blueberries are a popular fruit, and for good reason. They're high in antioxidants, low in sugar and have also one of the fruits with low glycemic index. Blueberries are also a good source of fiber, vitamin C and manganese.

You can enjoy blueberries fresh or dried (dried berries tend to have more concentrated flavor). Add them to smoothies, or sprinkle them on top of yogurt parfaits; they make an excellent addition to any breakfast dish.

4) Grapefruit

Lowers risk of getting diabetes (Image via Unsplash/lukasz)

Grapefruit is a low-calorie, high-vitamin fruit. It contains a good amount of vitamin C and potassium, which can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol and risk of developing diabetes.

Grapefruits are not only tasty but also quite healthy. They're full of antioxidants and other nutrients that help fight disease. The white pith inside the peel contains an enzyme called naringin which has been shown to have anti-cancer properties when consumed regularly.

Grapefruits contain phytochemicals called limonoids that may lower risk of cancer. Apart from their antioxidant effects on cells throughout the body, grapefruit also contains lycopene which reduces inflammation in arteries.

5) Plums

Keeps you full (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosin)

Plums are also another set of fruits with low glycemic index that can be had raw or cooked.

They're also a good source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and fight off infections. Plums also contain fiber, which helps reduce blood cholesterol by keeping you full longer.

If you're looking to eat more plums in your diet, try adding them to salads or making them into jam.

Glycemic index is a measurement of a food's effect on blood sugar level

The glycemic index (GI) is a measure of how quickly a food is converted to glucose.

It's measured on a scale of 0 to 100; higher the number, the faster blood sugar will rise. Fruits with low glycemic index keep you feeling fuller for longer and help keep energy levels stable throughout the day.

A food's GI depends on many factors, including its fat content and how fast it's digested in the small intestine, but one thing we do know for surel you should be having more fruits.

To conclude, choosing fruits with low glycemic index is an important part of maintaining a healthy diet.

Berries, apples, grapefruit, cherries and peaches are all excellent fruits with low glycemic index for healthy eating, as they're low in sugar, high in fiber and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. So why not add these fruits to your diet today and enjoy the benefits of healthy eating?

