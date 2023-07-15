Did you know that due to the uses of tea tree oil, you can incorporate it in your daily life? Tea tree oil is used for its astonishing healing properties. From promoting healthy hair and skin to an effective household cleaner, there are endless ways to use tea tree oil.

Not only can you use tea tree oil for personal care and cleaning needs, but there are a ton of other benefits from incorporating it in your daily routine.

What are the different uses of tea tree oil?

Here are six of them:

1) Keeps itchy scalp away

Healthy scalp (Image via Unsplash/Sam Limon)

Tea tree oil not only promotes hair health but also keeps the scalp healthy by reducing itchiness, flakiness and residue build-up. It has antimicrobial properties that combat fungal infections on the scalp.

By adding a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or creating a DIY scalp treatment, you can experience relief from dryness, itching and scalp infections. Not only does tea tree oil provide a refreshing sensation, but it also helps remove excess oil build-up, ensuring your locks stay.

2) Soothe inflammation

Reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Tea tree oil has been found to effectively reduce inflammation, making it beneficial for soothing allergic reactions.

By reducing markers of inflammation, like interleukins, tea tree oil can provide relief from redness and itchiness caused by allergies. Considering these 'uses of tea tree oil', the oil can be incorporated in your skincare routine for a natural and gentle way to combat inflammation.

3) Natural cleanser

versatile cleanser (Image via Unsplash / Julianna Arjes)

Unlike many commercial hand sanitizers that rely on alcohol and chemicals, tea tree oil offers natural antibacterial properties. It can be used as an effective alternative for keeping the hands clean and germ-free.

Mix tea tree oil with water and vinegar to create an all-purpose cleaner that's safe yet highly effective. From kitchen countertops to bathroom tiles and everything in between, tea tree oil can refresh and sanitize your home.

4) Reduce pesky breakouts

Due to uses of tea tree oil, it can be used in skincare. (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Donoghoe)

Tea tree oil is known for its ability to regulate production of skin oils and its antiseptic qualities, making it a useful ingredient for treating acne breakouts.

While it's effective, it's crucial to remember that facial skin is sensitive. However, it's advised to conduct a patch test before applying tea tree oil to the face to prevent any adverse reactions.

5) Oral health

Improves oral health (Image via Pexels/Doterra )

Tea tree oil's potent antibacterial properties make it an excellent natural mouthwash. A few drops of tea tree oil mixed with warm water can be swished around the mouth for approximately 30 seconds, offering a refreshing and bacteria-fighting oral rinse.

6) Repel insects

Uses of tea tree oil - mosquito repellant (Image via Pexels/Laryssa Suaid)

Tea tree oil can be used as a natural insect repellent. Whether applied directly onto the skin or mixed with water and used as a spray, tea tree oil's strong scent can help keep insects at bay.

It's worth noting that while tea tree oil can be effective as a repellent, it's not as long-lasting as some synthetic alternatives. Therefore, it may need to be reapplied more frequently to maintain its effectiveness.

Additionally, individual results with natural repellents may vary, so it's important to assess your tolerance and consider the specific insect you're trying to repel.

There are plenty uses of tea tree oil, which is why it's considered as the most versatile essential oil.

However, despite the uses of tea tree oil, use it responsibly and in appropriate dilutions. As with any natural remedy, individual reactions and tolerance may vary, so it's crucial to perform a patch test before using it extensively.