7 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Men to Burn Fat

Dumbbells are almost always associated with strength workouts. Everyone knows you can use these compact weights to pack on a good amount of muscle. If only they were that effective in weight loss too!

Well, turns out, there are a number of high-intensity exercises you can do with dumbbells that work your entire body, effectively burning fat and aiding with weight loss.

While performing high-intensity movements with weights is considered risky, it’s a good idea to start with light weights. Only progress to lifting heavier dumbbells when you’ve mastered the form and adapted to the movement.

Here are some of the best exercises you can do to torch calories and burn fat effectively, using dumbbells!

1) Renegade rows

This exercise also helps strengthen your core. It requires you to stabilise your body while being in constant motion. Use a pair of dumbbells in either hand for this exercise.

• Get into a high plank position with the dumbbells in your hands, balancing your weight on them.

• Bend your right elbow and pull the dumbbell up to your diaphragm. Pull your elbow in towards your midline as you do this.

• Lower the dumbbell back to the ground to return to the starting position.

• Repeat the movement on the other arm. Ensure your body is stable throughout this movement and do not let it sway or twist.

Story continues below ad

• Repeat the movement, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2) Dumbbell snatches

Performed single-arm, snatches are a full-body movement effective in strengthening various muscles. You would need one dumbbell.

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and place the dumbbell between them.

• Push your hips back and lean forward at your hip to reach down and grab the dumbbell in your right hand. Keep your left arm by your side. Ensure your back is straight.

Story continues below ad

• In one swift motion, push yourself up to a standing position.

• Raise your elbow and bring the dumbbell up toward your chin in a high pull.

• Push the dumbbell up over your head into the air and straighten your right arm out.

• Lower yourself back down to the starting position and return the dumbbell to the ground.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3) Walking lunges

This is a killer variation of regular lunges that are sure to fire up your legs because of the constant motion. You may hold the dumbbells in either hand by your sides. Start at the end of the room so there’s enough space ahead of you to take 20 regular steps.

Story continues below ad

• Stand straight with your feet together.

• Step your right leg out about a foot ahead of you. Lower yourself into a lunge position without letting your knee drop to the floor.

• Exhale and lift yourself up, by straightening your legs. Shift your weight to your right leg and step forward, bringing your left leg ahead and placing it ahead of you for the next rep.

• Repeat the move for 10 steps on each leg.

4) Squat thrusters

This powerful move is a combination of a squat and high-intensity shoulder press. It is effective for strengthening and toning the entire body. You may hold the dumbbell in either hand, at your shoulders.

Story continues below ad

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge at your hips and knees to lower yourself into a squat.

• Push yourself up with force, using the same momentum to push the dumbbells up into the air by straightening your arms up above your head.

• Bring the dumbbells back down to your shoulders as you squat down again.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps.

5) Clean & press

This is a slowed-down version of the snatch that is equally effective in burning fat and strengthening the body. You may perform this with a pair of dumbbells placed in front of your feet.

Story continues below ad

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

• Squat down to grab the dumbbells. Raise them up toward your shoulders.

• Jump slightly while holding the squat position and drop your elbows down to the sides of your hips, placing the dumbbells on your shoulders.

• Straighten your legs out and stand straight, pushing the dumbbells up into the air.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps.

6) Russian twists

Russian twists are usually performed as a bodyweight movement. It is an effective exercise that requires core engagement throughout the movement. Adding a dumbbell will help strengthen the core further.

Story continues below ad

• Sit down on the floor with your legs bent and knees up in front of you. Lean back slightly and brace your core. Raise your feet off the ground to balance on your pelvic muscles.

• Hold the dumbbell in front of your chest. Twist your upper body, including your shoulders, to the left. Then twist to the other side.

• Repeat the movement, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

7) Goblet squats

Goblet squats are a variation of regular squats that allow you to achieve a greater range of motion by squatting deeper than the regular squat. You may hold the dumbbell in both hands like you would a goblet.

Story continues below ad

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold the dumbbell in front of your chest, just below your chin.

• Push your hips back and squat down by bending at your knees and hips, until you are in a deep squat.

• Push yourself back up by straightening your legs, and return to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

Who would’ve thought dumbbells would be the only accessories you’d need for a killer workout? Try these exercises when you hit the gym next. Be sure to warm-up and cool yourself down before and after the workout. Eat well and drink plenty of water. These exercises are sure to take a lot of energy out of you!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you use dumbbells often? Everyday! Not that much. 0 votes so far