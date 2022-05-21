How to Do a Towel Calf Stretch: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A towel calf stretch, also called a towel straight leg calf stretch, is a beginner-level exercise that largely targets your calf muscles and Achilles tendon.

It's an easy yet very effective workout that helps improve the flexibility of your calf muscles. Practicing this stretch at least once a day can help improve the mobility of your calf muscles and Achilles tendons, and ensure the proper functionality of these muscles.

Know your calf muscles

The calf muscles are located at the back of your legs.

These muscles move down from your lower leg behind your knees to your Achilles tendon that attaches to the back of your heels. The calf muscles are responsible for moving your foot down and also help you propel forward when you walk or run.

As these muscles are attached to the back of your knee, they also work when you bend your knee. This muscle group also works with your hamstrings and quads and helps straighten your knees when your feet are flat on the floor.

A towel calf stretch involves using a towel, long strap and a belt to help support you while you practice the stretch. It's a very simple move that can be done anywhere at your convenience.

How to perform a towel calf stretch? Correct form and technique

To get started:

Take a long bath towel. You may also use a belt or a long rope.

Sit straight on a mat or on the floor. Keep your legs extended in front of you.

Wrap the towel around your foot (the ball of your foot) below your toes.

Pull on the towel, and allow your foot to bend towards your knee. Make sure to keep your knee straight.

As you do this, you’ll feel a stretch in the back of your lower leg or behind your knee and heel. The stretch will depend on where your tendon is tight.

Hold this position, and stretch for about 30 seconds before releasing the stretch.

Relax for a few seconds. Repeat the stretch five to eight times.

A few important tips

When performing the stretch, you may bend the knee of the leg that you are not stretching. You can also angle that leg to the side if that makes you more comfortable.

You can even perform a towel calf stretch in a seated position, with the leg extended straight in front of you and the heel of the leg you are stretching resting on the ground.

Primary benefits of towel calf stretch

The major benefit of a towel calf stretch is that it helps to maintain the flexibility in your calves and Achilles tendons. Stretching these muscles also helps ensure that your joints can move freely during any workout or athletic performance.

A towel calf stretch can be preferred as a morning stretch, especially for people with plantar fasciitis.

Common mistakes to avoid when performing towel calf stretch

To ensure that the stretch is effective and safe, watch out for these mistakes.

1) When performing a towel stretch, always make sure to keep your back straight and not slump forward. The trick is to use a long belt or towel so that you don’t have to bend forward.

2) If you are practicing this stretch specifically for plantar fasciitis, it's recommended to perform it just before you get out of bed. However, for a normal stretch benefit, it's best to do a few warm-up exercises using your calf muscles before stretching.

If you want to stretch your soleus muscles, which is another calf muscle, you may use the same position. However, just bend the knee of your leg that you are stretching.

Summary

A towel calf stretch is very effective, but if you have chronic pain or injuries in your hips, back or legs, consult a doctor before starting any stretching or workout programme. If you’ve had an injury in the past, avoid stretching your muscles till you can easily push your toes against the floor without experiencing any pain or till your doctor recommends doing so.

While performing a towel calf stretch, you should feel pressure in your muscles. If you experience any pain, stop the stretch and relax for some time. If the pain continues, contact a doctor immediately.

