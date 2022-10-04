"Training is a sense of relief for me": 4-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler calls his training meditation 

Bodybuilding icon Jay Cutler may not be a competitive figure in the sport now, but that doesn't mean he isn't pushing his body every single day. The four-time Mr. Olympia champ is still giving it all he's got in the gym, even though his competing days are behind him. However, he isn't training with the same intentions and goals in mind. Nowadays, Cutler focuses more on maintaining a good physique, rather than trying to build as much mass as he can.

Jay Cutler was one of the most notable mass monsters of his era, but how has he kept up with his fitness goals since stepping off stage? In this piece, we'll take a look at how Cutler has been working out in the gym, and what has changed for him.

Jay Cutler Calls Training His Meditation

Naturally, Cutler spends a lot of time in the gym. As such, it has become like a second home, perhaps even the first. To him, the gym serves as a place of solitude and meditation. In fact, he even chooses to refer to his training as meditation.

Training is a sense of relief for me.

Although his routine is a far cry from his competitive days, it still serves his purpose: being fit and looking good. Cutler tries not to train too early or too late, and instead opts for a midday workout, after a few meals.

Jay Cutler recently shared his back workout with his followers. He worked out in the middle of the day, and spent the rest of his time recovering in time for a 7 A.M flight on the following day.

Cutler kicked things off with what is a known as a "feel set". Essentially, a feel set is a light set of an exercise, usually performed in a high rep-range, with the purpose of arming up your muscles and getting a feel for the exercise before going heavy and placing immense load on your muscles. He started with three working sets of lat pulldowns, before moving to chest-supported rows.

His third exercise was a customary one for Cutler, bent-over barbell rows. Cutler does a couple sets of this exercise, before moving on to a finishing superset of lat pulldowns and seated cable rows. This isn't the end of his workout, Cutler usually enjoys a quick cardio session post workouts, but this time opted not to do so because he needed to rest up before his flight.

Conclusion

Evidently, Cutler keeps things simple in the gym. It is clear that his priorities have shifted as his days no longer revolve around training and recovery; instead they just constitute a part of it. It makes sense because Cutler is clearly busier with his newer ambitions, and is investing some attention in other fields too. However, his love for fitness clearly pulls through, and even on a busy day like the one mentioned, especially one before a flight, Jay Cutler still manages to find time for a workout, albeit quick and simple.

