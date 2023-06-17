Trans fats and health: Understanding the detrimental effects

Trans fats are artificial fats that are harmful to health and have been connected to many health issues.

About 19 percent of Americans' daily caloric intake is made up of saturated and trans fats, significantly higher than is advised or thought to be healthy. Less than 10% of total calories should be from saturated fats; as little as possible should come from trans-fats.

Let's dig a bit deeper to know about these harmful fats.

What are trans fats?

Trans fatty acids are a kind of unsaturated fat. (Image via Unsplash/Thomas Park)

Trans-fatty acids, sometimes referred to as trans fats, are a type of unsaturated fat. These fats, in contrast to natural fats like those in avocados and olive oil, are manufactured artificially through a process called hydrogenation.

By adding hydrogen atoms to liquid vegetable oils, hydrogenation produces a more solid fat with a longer shelf life. The original purpose of this technique was to enhance the stability and texture of food products.

Why are trans fats bad for you?

Fatty foods increase the risk of heart disease. (Image via Pexels/Jianwei Zhu)

Because of their adverse impact on cardiovascular health, trans fatty acids are typically recognized as one of the unhealthiest kinds of fats. Here are some reasons why trans-fats are viewed negatively:

Increases LDL cholesterol: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad" cholesterol, level in blood is increased by trans fatty acids. A higher risk of heart disease and stroke is linked to elevated LDL cholesterol.

Reduces HDL cholesterol: High-density lipoprotein (HDL), or "good" cholesterol, level is decreased by trans fatty acids. To prevent heart disease, HDL cholesterol aids in the removal of LDL cholesterol from arteries.

Increases oxidative stress and inflammation: Trans-fats boost oxidative stress and inflammation, which can lead to many chronic illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and several types of cancer.

Impairs blood vessel function: Consuming trans fatty acids can make the endothelium, the blood vessel's inner lining, less effective. That can restrict blood flow and raise risk of cardiovascular problems.

Increases obesity and weight gain: Trans fatty acids have been associated with obesity and increased body fat deposition. They disrupt the regulation of hormones and metabolism, which increases the likelihood of obesity, a major health condition risk factor.

Which foods contain trans fats?

Fried foods contain unsaturated fats. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Many packaged and processed foods include trans fats. Here're a few typical trans-fat sources:

Stick margarine: Stick margarine frequently has a lot of trans-fats. It's wise to read the label and choose margarine brands that do not include trans fats or are created with better oils.

Fried foods: Due to the usage of partly hydrogenated oils in frying, many deep-fried and fast-food items, including French fries, fried chicken, doughnuts and fried snacks, frequently contain trans-fats.

Packaged snacks: Trans fats are frequently found in packaged snacks like potato chips, crackers, microwave popcorn and desserts. Choose a more nutritious snack, like whole fruits, almonds or air-popped popcorn without additional trans-fat.

Processed and convenience foods: Trans-fat can be found in a variety of processed and convenience foods, including frozen pizzas, frozen pies, pre-made dough, breakfast sandwiches and several ready-to-eat meals. It's essential to carefully examine the ingredient labels.

Non-dairy creamers: Some non-dairy creamers, particularly the liquid and powdered versions, may contain trans fat. Choose natural alternatives like milk or plant-based milk, or look for trans-fat-free substitutes.

Trans fats have a well-deserved reputation for being detrimental for health. Their intake is linked to a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

Making informed dietary decisions requires being aware of the risks associated with trans fatty acids. It's advised to choose healthier fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can be found in foods like nuts, seeds and fatty fish.

