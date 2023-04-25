Transgender teenager dies after vaginoplasty surgery goes awfully wrong

In 2016, a medical article revealed that one of the study participants in the Dutch linchpin transgender experiment had died. A 16-year-old transgender teenager, who had vaginoplasty surgery to create a vagina, later died from an infection.

Researchers have published an article that explains what happened during the procedure. The person who underwent the surgery eventually died from necrotizing fasciitis (a bacterial infection).

What is vaginoplasty surgery?

There are a variety of ways to perform vaginoplasty surgery. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Vaginoplasty surgery, also known as gender affirmation surgery or bottom surgery, is a surgical procedure that's typically performed as part of gender confirmation surgery for transgender women. The procedure involves creating a vagina from penile and scrotal tissue.

During the surgery, the surgeon removes the penis and testicles and uses the remaining skin and tissue to create a neovagina. The urethra is also repositioned to allow for normal urination.

There are different techniques for vaginoplasty surgery, including the penile inversion technique, which involves using the penile skin to create the vaginal canal.

The sigmoid colon technique involves using a section of the sigmoid colon to create the vaginal canal.

Transgender teen dies after surgery goes wrong - Details about the incident

Major complications started showing up after the surgery. (Image via Pexels/cdc)

The paper begins by saying that the absence of a vagina can negatively affect the sexual quality of life of transgender women and explains that multiple surgical procedures have been described for vaginal reconstruction in these patients.

The patient was described as a healthy 16-year-old who could not undergo standard vaginoplasty.

The patient, who had undeveloped genitals as a result of early puberty suppression caused by taking puberty-suppressing hormones, underwent gender reassignment surgery. The patient reported feeling much better after the operation and having fewer behavioral problems.

Within 24 hours of having a vaginoplasty, the patient started showing major complications. Necrotising fasciitis was confirmed in the days after the surgery.

Despite large doses of intravenous antibiotics and repeated surgical debridement (the removal of dead or infected tissue), the patient went into multiple organ failure and died.

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the patient’s early puberty suppression surgery almost certainly caused her fatality.

Vaginoplasty surgery is a complicated procedure. (image via Pexels/Vidal Balielo)

Vaginoplasty surgery is a complex and invasive procedure, as it involves creating a neovagina from existing tissue and skin.

The surgery typically involves several steps, including removing the penis and testicles, creating a vaginal canal and repositioning the urethra.

Additionally, vaginoplasty surgery carries risks and potential complications, including bleeding, infection, scarring, loss of sensation and complications related to anesthesia.

Some argue that these procedures can alleviate the distress and psychological pain many young transgender people with gender dysphoria experience. Recovery time can also be lengthy, and follow-up care is often required to monitor healing and address any issues that may arise.

It's important to note that vaginoplasty surgery is not the right choice for anyone who identifies as transgender. It should only be considered carefully in consultation with medical professionals who specialize in gender-affirmation surgery.

