Travelers' diarrhea: Is it a real thing?

Travelers' diarrhea is a common disease that is mostly seen in travelers, trekkers, endurance cyclists, long-distance bikers, and anyone or everyone who travels a lot from one place to another. This happens mainly because of bad hygiene. Drinking water that contains bacteria and consuming food that is not hygienic can cause this kind of diarrhea. However, it is not a major issue and usually goes away on its own.

Many international travelers suffer from this disease. The kind of bacteria that cause this kind of diarrhea usually breeds in climates that are hot and humid like Asia, Middle Eastern countries, and Africa. In cases when the condition is severe after getting travelers' diarrhea, the patient can get dehydrated.

This is because of extreme fluid loss. In such cases, proper medical attention and the right antibiotic treatment are required.

What are the causes of travelers' diarrhea?

Drinking contaminated water can cause this disease(Image by Amritamshu Sikdar/Unsplash)

The main cause of travelers' diarrhea is stress. This kind of stress is caused mainly due to changes in diet while traveling a lot. When a traveler eats food or drink water that is contaminated with bacteria or other viruses, they tend to get sick.

People who live in the same area and consume the same food and water every day do not get this disease because their bodies create antibodies and they get used to this kind of virus as they are exposed to it every day. The most common bacteria that cause travelers' diarrhea is Escherichia coli. It can also be caused by norovirus and rotavirus.

Symptoms of travelers' diarrhea

Stomach ache caused by diarrhea(Image by Julien Tromeur/Unsplash)

Travelers' diarrhea can occur at any point during your trip and can resolve on its own in most cases. Young adults, people who have diabetes, or anyone with a weak immune system get easily affected by the viruses. A few of the most common symptoms of this kind of diarrhea are:

Cramps in the stomach

loose stool multiple times a day

feeling feverish

vomiting

dehydration in extreme cases

If these symptoms last for more than three to four days, it is advised to go to the doctor. Antibiotics can help a person recover in severe cases.

Prevention and Cure

Avoid Street Food(Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

To prevent getting travelers' diarrhea, a person must keep in check what they are eating especially while traveling. The local water should not be consumed. Packaged drinking water is a very safe choice. Eating hot foods and foods that are cooked well can prevent this bacteria from entering the body as the heat will kill it.

Eating street food is a strict no. The plates in which a traveler is eating should be checked. Even while consuming beverages and alcohol the glass should be washed nicely and the ice that is used in the drink should be avoided as the ice may be from a contaminated source. Washing hands or sanitizing them can keep a person safe.

Immodium and Lomotil are the two most common choices of medicine to treat this disease. This can stop the loose stool and prevent further dehydration. It can also get rid of other symptoms slowly. Other than this, drinking a lot of fluids can help cure this kind of diarrhea.

While recovering from travelers' diarrhea, one must be very careful with their eating and drinking habits. This will lead to a faster recovery. Sticking to foods like rice, toast, fruits, and other simpler foods is the key.

This is not a deadly disease and can be easily treated on its own with household methods. So next time when you plan a trip, eat drink, and party responsibly to avoid this or any kind of diarrhea.