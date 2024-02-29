Treadmill safety: How to avoid common mistakes and injuries

Treadmills are the best pick for a good sweat session at home or in the gym. But treadmill safety is key because if you do not use them right, you are looking for trouble. As per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, treadmills cause more injuries than other workout gear. Over 22,000 ER visits in 2019 were due to treadmill mishaps.

What kind of troubles are we talking about? The usual lineup: slipping off, muscle strains, or unexpected twists and sprains. And then you have got the heavy-duty hurts: burns, serious head injuries, or bone fractures. It is rare, but sometimes treadmill injuries can be fatal.

"Treadmills are hefty equipment — you have got to use them wisely," says treadmill guru Clark Stevenson of Treadmill Doctor.

But it is not just about the person hitting the belt. Kids and pets can end up in bad shape with treadmills around. Cast your mind to April 2021 when a safety expert issued a warning about the Peloton Tread after a tragic incident with a child. No soft-pedaling here, having a treadmill means making safety a top priority.

How treadmill safety is important for kids?

Injury to kids is most common if treadmill safety is not followed (Image via Vecteezy)

Kids are not just at risk of getting trapped. According to Dana Noffsinger, a health expert at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, treadmill injuries can cause burns worse than from a hot stove. These can happen if a child's hand gets pulled along by the moving belt, potentially leading to serious and lasting damage.

Tips to follow for treadmill safety

Make sure you are following treadmill safety during workout (Image via Vecteezy)

Despite these dangers, treadmills can be used safely with the right precautions. Here's the lowdown:

Appropriate Gear- Wear well-fitting workout clothes and proper footwear. Warm-Up- Get those muscles ready with some pre-run stretches. Safety Key- Always clip that safety key to yourself — it will stop the treadmill if you trip up. Start Slow- Hop on before it is churning. Start at a snail's pace and then pick it up. Space It Out- Keep plenty of room behind the treadmill for a safe crash zone if needed. Upkeep is Key- Treadmill maintenance is non-negotiable for safe operation. Kid Watch- Kids and active treadmills don't mix — keep them apart, no exceptions.

Mistakes and safety for home treadmills

Make sure you have enough space around for treadmill safety at home (Image via Vecteezy)

Common mistakes can lead to wipeouts. Do not be up too close to the console, do not play hop-on or hop-off with a running treadmill, and find a pace that is comfortable without overdoing it.

Got a treadmill in your living room? Great! Just remember the space rule — clear the tail-end and keep it generous. And treadmills must be treated with respect; they are not playthings for kids or pets.

When to let your kid use the treadmill solo? It is up to your judgment, but usually, children aged 12 years and above should be allowed. Adults, too, need to ease into it. Treadmill strides feel different than sidewalk strides.

The injury risks are no joke — treadmills demand a cautious approach. But always stick to the treadmill safety, and you are all set for a sweet workout without the ouch. On this fitness path, safety should always be your trusty sidekick.