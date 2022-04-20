Treadmill vs Walking Outside: What Is Better for You?

Treadmill or walking outside? These questions often pop into your head when you are just starting out to workout. Both are popular forms of aerobic exercise in the fitness world.

Achieving an ideal cardiovascular workout is important for a healthy lifestyle. There’s no question that walking can keep your heart, your lungs, and other parts of your body healthy.

But if you’re still wondering whether you should choose walking outdoors or on a treadmill, it might be helpful to consider the pros and cons of each activity.

When deciding whether to walk outside or on a treadmill, keep in mind that they both offer significant health benefits. You can typically achieve similar or even superior fitness results, whichever option you select.

If you're considering starting a new walking routine, there's one important question to answer: Should you use a treadmill or walking outside? The answer is pretty simple.

It's important to note that both treadmills and walking outside both have their benefits. Whether your goal is to lose weight, improve cardiovascular health, or get some fresh air, either method will help you achieve your goals.

Benefits of Using a Treadmill for Walking

Using a treadmill for regular workouts is an excellent approach to strengthen your walking muscles, improve your form, and increase your walking speed. You can use a treadmill if you want:

#1 Better Control on the Workout

You have control on how fast or slow you would like to run on treadmill. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

Walking on a treadmill has the added benefit of pre-programmed workouts, such as interval training or simulated hills, in addition to keeping your environment steady and giving you fewer excuses to abandon your workout. A digital panel on the treadmill will display vitals such as heart rate, calories burnt, and average speed—feedback that might help you optimize your next walk.

#2 Increase your walking speed

An ideal workout equipment if you like to jog or run. (Image by Magda Ehlers / Pexels)

Most individuals set their treadmill workouts for time rather than distance, and because there are fewer obstacles on the treadmill, they can often go quicker. Walking outside, for example, can be slowed by needing to halt at a street corner.

More speed means more distance in the same period of time, resulting in more calories expended than if they went outside for a specific distance rather than time.

#3 Provides Ease & Convenience

Listen to podcast or watch your fav show while using treadmill. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

When you walk on a treadmill rather than outside, you escape some of the disadvantages that may keep you from exercising frequently. You don't have to be concerned about the weather or the quality of the outdoor air, which is vital if you have asthma or seasonal allergies.

You have the freedom to exercise whenever you want with a home treadmill. Being able to catch up on reading, current events, or other duties while walking on the treadmill is a great pull if you're a serious multitasker.

Cons of Treadmill

#1 Expensive

Walking on a treadmill costs money one way or another. You're paying for a monthly subscription even if you just walk one in the gym. If you want to buy a home treadmill, be prepared to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

#2 Takes up a lot of space

Treadmills have a huge footprint, making them challenging to accommodate in some homes or locations. There are a few portable or foldable treadmills on the market, but given their lightweight construction, quality is frequently hit or miss.

#3 Repair & Maintenance

Treadmills, like any other piece of workout equipment, can malfunction. If they do, they will necessitate costly repairs and lengthy replacement parts wait periods. In the worst-case situation, the treadmill will have to be replaced entirely.

Benefits of Walking Outside

Walking is one of the most accessible forms of exercise. Whether you hike, stroll on a treadmill, or traverse a hiking trail, walking offers a myriad of health benefits.

#1 You burn more calories

You burn more calories when you walk outside. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

Unlike a mechanical treadmill, which requires less effort on your part, walking outside has some challenges that make your body work harder, such as wind resistance and pushing your own body forward. You burn more calories when your body has to expend more energy.

#2 Engages & Strengthens different muscles

Hike or walking on steep hills strengthens your muscles. (Image by Guduru Ajay Bhargav / Pexels)

These steep sidewalks, hills, and other variations of outside terrain assist in improving stabilizing muscles that help with balance and core strength, which are both important for your overall health as you age.

If you reside in a hilly location, walking uphill can engage glutes and quadricep muscles, while walking downhill helps lengthen and strengthen muscles.

#3 Reduces Stress

Walking outisde in nature uplifts your mood. (Image by Taryn Elliott / Pexels)

Going outside can help you relax and unwind. Scientists have found physiological evidence that spending time in nature relieves stress, such as lower heart rates and less time spent thinking about issues and/or insecurities.

Furthermore, going for a stroll outside will aid in the production of endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that regulate mood. Being outside and going for a stroll can both help to improve one's overall mood.

Cons of Walking Outside

Walking outside exposes you to pollutants, which is especially true for those who live in polluted areas. Individuals with allergies to pollen or ragweed may also develop responses as a result of spending time outside.

When walking outside, especially on sidewalks or roads, safety is always a concern. Boosting your visibility to vehicles makes a tremendous difference, however, there is a risk of walking in high-traffic areas.

Takeaway

There is no right or wrong answer when determining if you should use a treadmill or walk outside or both.

With the right approach, it is possible to use either a treadmill or walking outside as a cardiovascular exercise strategy. Both options offer their own unique benefits, and both should be considered if you're looking for a way to improve your health and well-being.

Edited by Diptanil Roy