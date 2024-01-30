Tretinoin Cream: The Magic Potion For Your Skin Problems

Tretinoin cream has recently grown very popular in the derma field, and more health influencers suggest it as an effective solution for pimples and sun damage. Though tretinoin cream can't possibly clean all signs of deep wrinkles, however, it can significantly improve the traces of surface wrinkles, fine lines and early signs of aging.

Tretinoin cream, also known as retinoic acid is a form of synthetic vitamin A. It is found in the market, under different names however it shouldn't be confused with retinol, which is naturally derived from vitamin A. In this article, we will try to look for all the major benefits of this excellent solution for pimples, look at how it works on acne and wrinkles, and what you need to do before starting its treatment.

What Is Tretinoin Cream?

Mainly used to treat acne, sun damage, and fine wrinkles, tretinoin cream is a solution that works by irritating the skin. This is why, tretinoin cream speeds up the life cycle of skin cells. It makes them multiply faster, while also dying faster. This leads to newer and healthier cells growing, which results in healthy skin. Tretinoin cream is sold under brand names in the market such as Atralin, Avita, Rejuva, Renova, Retin-A, Stieva, and Tretin- X, and is also sold in combination with ingredients such as Solage, Tri-Luma, Veltin, Ziana, etc.

Tretinoin cream is a topical skin treatment (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Tretinoin cream is a topical skin treatment that has been used to treat mild and moderate acne for almost half a century. Tretinoin combination products sometimes contain antibacterial ingredients for the treatment of acne. Tretinoin helps by reducing skin inflammation which is mainly the reason behind acne. It prevents follicular by exfoliating the skin.

Studies have shown that topical retinoids such as tretinoin are highly effective in both conditions of noninflammatory as well as inflammatory acne. Tretinoin cream, if used consistently for some time, can significantly clear existing acne, as well as reduce the amount and severity of acne outbreaks. Researches suggest that the major benefits of using tretinoin cream include:

Reducing the severity of face acne

Minimizing the appearance of surface wrinkles and fine lines

Healing the health of sun-damaged skin

Reducing the appearance of dark spots

Difference Between Tretinoin Cream and Retinol

Retinoids are a group of compounds that are derived from vitamin A. Both tretinoin cream and retinol fall under this umbrella. Both of them are topical skin care products that can treat the same conditions. They both promote skin exfoliation and stimulation of collagen and elastin, which leads to smoother, bouncier and healthier skin. But in some cases, they are not quite the same.

Tretinoin cream is a synthetic version of vitamin A (Image via Pexels/Los Muertos Crew)

Retinol is a natural form of vitamin A, which is milder and less irritating to sensitive skin. It can be purchased from the market without a prescription and can be found as an ingredient in cosmetics and skin care products.

Tretinoin Cream is a synthetic version of vitamin A, which is stronger than retinol. It can only be purchased from the market with a prescription from a medical professional and is not well tolerated by people with sensitive skin. If someone is facing a severe condition of acne which is not getting cured with retinol, then one can consult a dermatologist, and go for tretinoin instead.

Precautions To Take While Using Tretinoin Cream

Tretinoin cream can be a bit harsh on people with sensitive skin, and hence shouldn't be used without medical recommendation. It's always wise to talk to your dermatologist, about your skin condition. Women undergoing pregnancy should discuss the potential harms and benefits with their doctor. Breastfeeding mothers should also be precautions if there is a probability for it to pass through breast milk to the child.

Using Tretinoin cream can make the skin sensitive to sun exposure (Image via Pexels/Jep Gambardella)

Tretinoin cream can make the skin sensitive to sun exposure, and if your daily lifestyle requires spending a lot of time in the sun, then consulting your doctor would be safer. If someone is undergoing certain medications, it's always best to consult a doctor, before taking this medication it can interact with existing compounds in the body.

If after saying all these, the doctor thinks that this is right for you, then go for it. Make a fixed routine of how it should be used, how long it will take to show its effects, and when to stop using it.

How To Apply Tretinoin Cream To Skin

Before applying tretinoin cream, make sure that the face is completely clean. Remove all kinds of makeup or existing applied products, by washing the face. Don't try to wash or scrub it excessively, as it may irritate. Once the face is completely dry, let the skin relax for 10 to 20 minutes. It is always prescribed to apply it once a day, or once on alternative days, preferably before bed.

Tretinoin cream should only be used in a pea-sized amount at once (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Take a pea-sized amount on your palm or fingertips, the gently apply it on the affected areas. It will blend in the skin very soon, and if it still doesn't then use less amount. However, you can also mix it with a gentle lotion, rub it throughout your skin like a face pack, and let it dry.

One should always remember that tretinoin is for topical use only, and using a larger amount of it will not make its effect faster. It can cause more skin irritation and may do more harm than good. While applying it, be careful not to get it in your eyes, mouth, nose, or mucous membranes. It's completely for external use only.

While you are on the tretinoin cream medication, make sure you avoid too much sunlight, extreme winds, harsh skin products and cosmetics. Avoid contact with alcohol, astringents, lime and spices on your face. Tretinoin cream should take from 2 to 3 weeks to show its effects, but it may take 6 weeks or more to show its full benefit. Be consistent, and you will start seeing its effects.