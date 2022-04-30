7 Best Tricep Exercises With Dumbbells for Men

You’ll look like a total gym bro if you only focus on biceps curls. After all, your triceps do make up a much larger portion of your arm than your biceps.

If you want bigger arms overall, you need to prioritize tricep exercises. Working on your triceps not only helps you achieve a leaner, more symmetrical look but also increases your arm strength overall.

If you are looking to step up your arm game, then these seven exercises using dumbbells are going to be just what you need. Before we dive straight into these workouts, it is crucial to understand how tricep muscles are formed.

Understanding Your Triceps

Our arm anatomy is very simple. There is the upper arm (humerus) and the lower arm (radius and ulna). This upper arm can be further subdivided into two parts – one being the biceps and the other being the triceps muscle.

7 best tricep exercises with dumbbells that men can do

These exercises are designed to help you build muscle and increase strength in your triceps. What’s more, they can be done in the comfort of your own home, saving you a trip to the gym.

1) Dumbbell Skull Crusher

The skull crusher is one of the best overall tricep exercises with dumbbells that work every part of the tricep. It’s also an excellent exercise to do when you’re short on time and don’t have time to get set up under a barbell.

Here's how you do the dumbbell skull crusher:

Using the bench, lie on your back.

Hold a pair of dumbbells in both hands and straighten your arms over your chest.

Lower your torso to the floor by bending your elbows.

Pause, then raise yourself back up into the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Overhead Extension

Unlike other triceps exercises, the triceps extension engages all three heads of triceps, meaning your entire triceps will become stronger as a result of this exercise.

Here's how to do the overhead extensions with a dumbbell:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet maintaining enough distance.

Raise both arms above your head so they're extended straight up toward the ceiling.

With control, lower the weights behind your head so your upper arms are parallel to the floor, and then raise them back up again until they're extended straight above you once more.

3) Kickback

Kickbacks for triceps are a simple and efficient way to strengthen your arms and upper body. They can also assist you in other physical activities if you incorporate them into your regimen.

Here's how to do the dumbbell kickback:

Hold onto a pair of dumbbells and stand up straight.

Keep your back straight, but bend at the waist until your back is roughly parallel to the floor while keeping the weights just outside your chest.

Then bring your arm up, bending it so that your elbow is bent 90 degrees.

Repeat 12 times with each arm.

With your elbows in a fixed position, squeeze your triceps to bring the dumbbells behind you until your arms are fully extended.

4) Bent Over Tricep Kickback

This exercise is excellent for building triceps strength. It is a wonderful workout if you want to build and tone your triceps. Very similar to the single-arm bench-supported kickback described above, but instead of utilizing a bench, you're supporting your own body.

Follow these steps to do this exercise:

Hold onto a pair of dumbbells and stand up straight.

Keep your back straight, but bend at the waist until your back is roughly parallel to the floor while keeping the weights just outside your chest.

Then bring your arm up, bending it so that your elbow is bent 90 degrees.

Repeat 12 times with each arm.

With your elbows in a fixed position, squeeze your triceps to bring the dumbbells behind you until your arms are fully extended.

5) Close Grip Dumbbell Press

This exercise is a compound workout that doesn't put too much strain on your elbows.

Though triceps are the primary working muscle and driving force behind this complex push exercise, this exercise also trains your chest and shoulders.

Here's how you do this:

Lie flat on a flat bench with dumbbells stacked above your chest, right arm above the left.

With arms fully extended, lower them by bending your elbows so that they come close to your sides.

Lift yourself back up to full extension of your arms.

You can alternate arms or do them one at a time.

6) Tate Press

Tricep development is triggered by this unique and tough exercise for advanced lifters. It's not easy to do, therefore it's best left to the more experienced lifter.

Here's how to do the tate press:

Place the dumbbells next to your chest.

Bend your elbows and move them inwards and downwards towards your chest until the dumbbells are just touching your chest.

Raise your arms until they are fully stretched again.

7) Single Arm Tricep Extension

This exercise demands a great deal of stability from your entire body, and it particularly tests the stability of your shoulder girdle.

This standing unilateral tricep extension is a more difficult variant of the seated overhead tricep extensions. It will help you create equal strength and growth in your triceps.

Here's how to do the single arm tricep extension:

Stand with your feet spread about a foot and hold a dumbbell in one hand, with the weight positioned in front of you.

With your other hand, place it on your hip or by your side.

Raise the dumbbell overhead and then bring it down by your ear.

Extend your elbow and turn it so that the dumbbell is straight out from your shoulder.

String together a few of these exercises and you’ll get an effective triceps workout, with no equipment more advanced than dumbbells.

LIVE POLL Q. Which of these dumbbell workouts you have tried? All of them! Maybe one or two 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabika