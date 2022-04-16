7 Best Tricep Exercises for Women

If you are looking to mix-up your upper-body routine, adding in a few of the best triceps exercises is a good way to do so.

Not only will these moves make your same old workouts more interesting, but they will also help you get stronger both in and out of the gym.

At the end of the day, these muscles are connected to your upper arms to help you bend your elbow, straighten your arms and even stabilize yourself on slick surfaces.

Because they play such a big role in everyday arm movement, the best triceps exercises work multiple joints at once—meaning they burn more calories and ask your muscles to work harder by including other body parts.

These are seven of the most effective exercises for women, along with how to do them properly and which muscles are used during each move.

Best Triceps Exercises for Women

1. Triceps Extension

This is a straightforward but effective workout. This exercise can be done effectivelt with the dumbbells.

How to do the tricep extension:

• With both hands, hold a 10-pound dumbbell. Shoulders should be relaxed, abs engaged, and feet must be shoulder-width apart.

• Raise your hands slowly above your head. Put your hands up, and make a big stretch.

• Lowering your arms behind your head (by flexing your elbows and lowering them) is a great way to strengthen your biceps.

• Exhale and return your forearms to their original position under your shoulders.

2. Dips

Your triceps, biceps, shoulders, back, glutes, and hamstrings are all toned out during this workout. This is an excellent exercise that will give you great results if you practice it on a regular basis.

How to do the Triceps Dips:

• Place yourself in front of a bench.

• Place your hands behind the bench to hold it in place. Make sure your fists face forward and your legs are fully extended.

• Your heels will help to support your body.

• Slowly lower your body until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, keeping your back straight.

• Rise slowly to the starting position.

3. Push-up

Triceps push-ups are similar to regular push-ups in that they work your triceps, core, quadriceps, hamstrings, biceps, shoulders, and back.

Push-Ups: How To Do Them

• Lay flat on your stomach. Lift your body using your toes and palms to support it.

• Reduce your posture till your chest is level with the ground. Take a deep breath.

• Return your body to the beginning posture after a brief pause.

• Bend your arms as far as possible. Lower your chest to the ground while maintaining your shoulders in level with your elbows.

4. Close Grip Bench Press

Triceps, biceps, chest, shoulders, and core are all worked out with the close grip bench press.

Close Grip Bench Press Techniques

• Take a seat on a bench and grab a barbell. Keep a shoulder-width distance between your hands, arms outstretched, and palms facing upward.

• Lower your forearm slowly until the barbell lands on your chest.

• Take a pause for a moment. Exhale and repeat.

5. Bent-Over Row

The bent-over row is a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, core, shoulders, and back. This workout requires the use of a barbell.

How to do the bent-over row:

• Pick up a barbell. Bend your waist and keep your hands shoulder-width apart. The back of your neck should be straight, and your legs should be slightly bent.

• Pull the barbell up to your chest while keeping your core engaged.

• Return it to the initial position after a brief pause.

• Throughout, keep your core engaged and your back straight.

6. One-Arm KickBack

This exercise is similar to the one-arm biceps exercise, but it targets your shoulders, back, and biceps as well.

How to the one-arm kickback:

• On either side of the bench, place 10-pound dumbbells.

• Bend with one knee on the bench. Maintain a parallel relationship with the ground by resting one palm on the bench and the other leg on the ground, slightly bent.

• Pick up the weight, keeping your upper arm close to your torso and forearm at a 90-degree angle. Make a downward pointing motion with your forearm.

• Exhale and gently extend your forearm.

• Take a breath, exhale, and return your forearm to the starting position.

7. Side Push-ups

Side push-ups work your triceps, as well as your back and shoulder muscles. The best part is that you won't need any weights to complete this workout.

How To Do Them

• On one side, lie down. Maintain a strong core and a flat palm on the floor with your top arm. Take the other arm and wrap it around your waist.

• Push your upper body up with your top arm until it is fully stretched.

• After a little pause, slowly lower your body.

Takeaway

These exercises are great overall, but they may be the best option if they can increase the size of your triceps and help you get more toned. The real value of these exercises is that you don't need a lot of equipment to do them, and many of them are easy to incorporate into your existing workout routine. You'll definitely see results from working these exercises into your routine.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Ready to work on those triceps!? Yeah' let's do it! No; I am good 0 votes so far