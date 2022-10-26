Tricep exercises should never be eliminated from your workout routine. While your arms are made up of biceps and triceps, the triceps form the bigger part of the arms.

To make your arms look massive, you must not ignore tricep exercises in any shape or form. Now, your triceps are made up of three parts - long head, medial head, and lateral head. You need to work on all three parts to create the horse-shoe appearance for the triceps.

It’s not necessary to always go to the gym if you want to build muscles. You can start working on your triceps at home, using bodyweight exercises. The following are some of the bodyweight tricep exercises that you can begin incorporating into your workout routine.

5 Tricep Exercises to Build Muscles

1. Close-Grip Push-Ups

Close-grip push-ups require you to keep your palms right beside your chest. This will keep the majority of the pressure on your triceps. However, if you keep your palms wider, you’ll end up working your chest.

It’s important to develop a muscle-mind connection during close-grip push-ups to ensure the pressure remains on your triceps.

2. Diamond Push-Ups

Diamond push-ups are a variation of close-grip push-ups where you need to bring your palms closer together and form a diamond with your index figures and thumbs right below your chest.

This is your starting position. Once you’ve attained this position, proceed to do push-ups. You can find various push-up workout tips here.

3. Triceps Bow

To do tricep bows, you need to go into a plank position first. Next, use your triceps to extend your arms to push yourself upwards. Once you’ve raised yourself, use your triceps to control the negative and lower your upper body again.

You need to maintain a very strong muscle-mind connection to ensure you’re focusing on your triceps and not using your chest for the exercise.

4. Power Tricep Extensions

For power tricep extensions, place your palms on the edge of the bench and lower your body. At the same time, extend your legs. At the top of the starting position, your elbows will point towards the floor and your upper body and legs will form a straight line

For the exercise, use your triceps to push yourself upwards, and at the top of the motion, your arms will be completely extended. Hold the position for a second and squeeze your triceps before lowering yourself.

5. Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are one of the most common bodyweight tricep exercises. It’s best to use this exercise as a finisher or a warm-up. Tricep dips enable you to activate smaller muscles in your triceps and define them.

Bottom Line

Tricep exercises are an important aspect of your arm workout. You cannot skip them and expect to develop massive arms. Even if you don’t do multiple exercises for each part of your triceps, you should aim for at least one exercise for three or four sets, of 10 to 12 reps, for each part.

Ideally, you shouldn’t ignore any muscle group when your aim is to develop a strong and toned physique. The more symmetrically you develop, the better it’ll be for your physique!

