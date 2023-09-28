Troubled with acne scarring? This is what you can do to prevent it

Acne scarring is a super common skin issue that millions of people all around the world deal with, especially when they're going through their teenage years. Dealing with the aftermath of acne can be just as tough as dealing with the active breakouts themselves.

Acne scarring is a reminder that sticks around on your skin after severe or long-lasting acne. They meddle with your physical appearance and might have a negative impact on your self-esteem and confidence.

However, knowing the types of acne and different treatments can help you get the best treatment.

Causes of Acne Scarring

Acne scarring develops as a result of the body's natural healing response to severe acne lesions. When the skin experiences deep inflammation or trauma, such as nodules or cystic acne, the healing process can sometimes be disrupted, leading to the formation of scars. The specific causes of acne scarring can vary from person to person, but some common contributors include:

1) Picking or Squeezing

If you start picking at the acne, this might let more bacteria get into your skin. That's going to make acne scarring worse. Inflammation may increase, and there is a higher risk of a scar.

2) Genetics

If your family has a long history of acne scarring, chances are you're going to get them too.

3) Delayed Treatment

Not seeking prompt and effective treatment for acne can increase the chances of scarring. It is crucial to consult a dermatologist or skincare professional early on to prevent acne from worsening and causing long-term damage to the skin.

Types of Acne Scarring

There are different types of acne scars out there. They can look different and range in severity, depending on factors like your skin type, the type of acne you have, and the treatments you've had.

Different types of acne scars (Image via Unsplash / Barbara Krysztofiak)

1) Atrophic Scars

These scars appear as depressions or indentations in the skin. Atrophic scars are further categorized into three subtypes:

Icepick Scars

Boxcar Scars

Rolling Scars

2) Icepick Scars

These are deep and narrow scars that give the skin the appearance of being punctured by an icepick. They are typically narrow and extend deep into the skin.

3) Boxcar Scars

Boxcar scars are wider and have more defined edges compared to icepick scars. They create a depressed area on the skin with sharp edges, resembling a boxcar's shape.

4) Rolling Scars

Rolling scars occur when bands of scar tissue develop under the skin, causing a wavy or undulating texture. These scars create an uneven surface appearance.

5) Hypertrophic or Keloid Scars

Unlike atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars result from an overproduction of collagen during the healing process. These scars appear raised, firm, and often darker than the surrounding skin. Keloid scars are a specific type of hypertrophic scar that extends beyond the original wound area.

Treatment Options for Acne Scarring

Several treatment options available (Image via Pexels / Anna Nekrashevich)

Fortunately, there are several methods for improving the appearance of acne scarring and getting your skin back on track. The treatment you choose depends on how deep the acne scarring is and what's good for you specifically.

Here's the list of common treatment alternatives worth checking out:

1) Topical Treatments

Topical treatments such as retinoids, azelaic acid, and vitamin C serums can help improve the texture and appearance of acne scars by promoting collagen production and skin cell turnover. These treatments are generally recommended for mild scarring.

2) Chemical Peels

Chemical peels involve applying a chemical solution to the skin, which exfoliates the outer layer and stimulates collagen production. Superficial to medium-depth peels can help treat mild to moderate acne scars by promoting skin renewal.

3) Microneedling

Microneedling is a treatment in which tiny, controlled wounds are made on the surface of your skin. This process triggers the body's natural healing response, promoting collagen production and improving the appearance of scars.

4) Laser Therapy

When things get really bad, surgery might be the best way to treat those deep or stubborn acne scars. Treatment such as punch excisions, subcision, or dermabrasion to get rid of that scar tissue and make space for some fresh collagen to come through

The kind of laser they use depends on how jacked up your scars are; they have all sorts of options to choose from.

5) Dermal Fillers

If you have atrophic scars, dermal fillers can do the trick, at least temporarily. They'll inject fillers into your skin, lifting up those sunken spots and making your skin smoother.

6) Surgical Treatments

In severe cases, surgical treatments such as punch excisions, subcision, or dermabrasion may be necessary to treat deep or stubborn acne scars. These procedures involve removing or breaking up scar tissue to allow for new collagen formation.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to treating those acne scars. You might need to try out a few different treatments to get the results you want.

That's why it's important to meet up with a dermatologist or a skincare expert. They will set you up with the right treatment plan for your specific scar situation.