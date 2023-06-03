True or Hoax: Is Jamie Foxx blind and paralyzed from COVID shot?

Recently, claims have circulated on social media suggesting that actor Jamie Foxx has become blind and paralyzed after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this article, we fact-check these claims to determine their veracity, relying on credible sources and available evidence.

Claim: Jamie Foxx, the actor, has been left blind and paralyzed as a result of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Jamie Foxx has been left blind and paralyzed due to receiving COVID-19 vaccine is likely a hoac. (Image via MEGA)

Fact Check:

The investigations into the claim that Jamie Foxx has suffered blindness and paralysis due to the COVID-19 vaccine has no credible evidence to support these allegations.

There have been no verified reports or official statements indicating that Jamie Foxx experienced such severe adverse effects from the vaccine.

To evaluate the claim, it's essential to rely on factual information and credible sources. However, the viral posts circulating on social media cite no verifiable evidence to substantiate the alleged adverse effects suffered by Jamie Foxx.

The absence of reliable information linking Jamie Foxx's health condition to the COVID-19 vaccine strongly suggests that the claim is likely unfounded.

Moreover, it's crucial to consider the broader context of COVID-19 vaccinations. The overwhelming majority of individuals who have received COVID-19 vaccines have reported only mild and temporary side effects, like soreness at the injection site, fatigue or mild flu-like symptoms.

Severe adverse effects are extremely rare, and any reported cases are thoroughly investigated by health authorities and regulatory bodies.

It's worth noting that vaccine safety is a paramount concern for health authorities. Regulatory agencies, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), rigorously review the safety and efficacy data of vaccines before granting them authorization for public use.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) continuously monitor vaccine safety and maintain extensive databases to track any adverse events.

Based on investigations, there's no credible evidence to support the claim that Foxx has become blind and paralyzed as a result of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The viral claim lacks substantiation and appears to be unsupported by factual information. It's crucial to rely on accurate information from trusted sources, like health authorities and reputable news outlets, to obtain reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines and their potential side effects.

As the global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic continue, it's vital to prioritize accurate information and rely on reputable sources when making decisions about vaccination and public health.

Misinformation can have detrimental effects on public health efforts, so it's important to critically evaluate claims and consult trusted sources for reliable information.

