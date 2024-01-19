Try these effective remedies to prevent razor burns

Razor burns, a common skin condition occur after every shave. This kind of burn can happen due to fast shaving, shaving on dry skin, shaving haphazardly, or shaving with a very old razor or blade. Razor burns are a common thing for everyone be it a man or a woman. Razor burns can last for an hour after a shave or till a few days.

This kind of burn can happen in any part of the body, including the legs, neck, face, and even the pubic area. To avoid this kind of burn, one can follow the right technique of trimming and then shaving. You can even try and use hair removal creams in places that are painful to shave, to avoid such burns. But even these hair removal creams and sprays can cause skin allergies and irritation and aren't always recommended.

People who have super sensitive skin are more prone to these kinds of burns. Hence one has to take proper precautions before and after every shave to avoid such burns and to prevent skin allergies in the future.

Razor Burns and its Treatment and Remedies

A Razor burn can be treated in many ways. Most of them are very simple and easy to practice. One must avoid touching the burn if one sees a cut or a burn first. This can heal the infection faster as it is not infected anymore. Natural oils such as olive oil or coconut oil can be used to hydrate the skin before or after a shave. This can reduce itching and burning caused by a burn or a cut.

Aftershaves and other over-the-counter lotions and moisturizers can also be used, as long as they do not contain any alcohol. Alovera, straight from the alovera plant also has many properties of healing such as cuts and burns. A cold compress can also help in reducing swelling and further irritation and help heal a cut or a razor burn.

What can happen because of a razor burn?

A razor burn might look like a small cut and nothing severe. But sometimes a small cut can lead to severe skin rash and added conditions if it is not treated properly. A burn like this happens when a hair follicle is infected. Severe cases of such burns have to be treated with professional help from a healthcare provider.

If a razor burn is left untreated for a long period, it might be infected and can cause permanent serious skin damage. Many men who get razor burns very frequently can get permanent scars on their faces. People who have acne can get worse burns which can worsen the acne and damage skin. Such people have to shave very carefully and choose the proper blade, technique, and trimmer.

Prevent Razor Burn

Preventing a razor burn is not a difficult thing. Using the right blade, rinsing the blade at the right time so that there is no extra hair buildup, and changing the blade from time to time can avoid such burns.

One can easily prevent a burn like this by shaving after a hot shower, which exfoliates the skin and opens up the pores. This makes shaving easier as the skin is clean and wet. Applying a cream or a shaving gel can also help prevent razor burns.

People who have sensitive skin should prevent using aftershaves or anything on the market that has added chemicals or contains alcohol. Rinsing the skin with cold water can also prevent razor burns. Following these simple lifestyle and skin care steps can help every individual avoid razor burns and achieve flawless skin.