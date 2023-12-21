Try these effective ways to settle nausea

People often underestimate how important it is to settle nausea because it acts as an important physiological alert, serving a critical role in signaling potential problems in our bodies. It might point to a range of issues, such as infections, foodborne illnesses, the early stages of pregnancy, or the discomforts of motion sickness. Meanwhile, in some cases, it could be a sign of more serious health conditions.

Addressing nausea is not just about comfort; it's crucial for preventing complications like dehydration and malnutrition, which can significantly diminish one's quality of life. When nausea becomes persistent or particularly severe, it can lead to worrying consequences, such as weight loss and a reduced ability to carry out everyday activities.

Effective ways to settle nausea

Settle nausea (Image via Unsplash/Kyle Glenn)

Stay Hydrated

Why it helps: Nausea can lead to dehydration, especially if it's accompanied by vomiting. Staying hydrated helps maintain your body's electrolyte balance, which is crucial for normal function.

How to do it effectively: Sip small amounts of water or clear fluids regularly throughout the day. Ice chips, decaffeinated tea, and broths are also gentle on the stomach. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as they can dehydrate you further.

Ginger and Peppermint

Why they help: Ginger contains compounds like gingerols and shogaols that can help ease stomach discomfort and promote the passage of food and saliva through the GI tract. Peppermint relaxes stomach muscles and improves bile flow, easing nausea.

Settle nausea (Image via Unsplash/Zohre Nemati)

How to use them: Ginger can be consumed as a tea, in candied form, or even fresh. Peppermint is effective as a tea or inhaled as an essential oil. However, avoid peppermint if you have reflux, as it might worsen symptoms.

Eat Light and Bland

Why it helps: Simple bland foods are less likely to irritate your stomach than spicy or fatty foods and are easier to digest, reducing the likelihood of vomiting.

Suggestions: Toast, crackers, plain rice, or boiled potatoes are good options. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can also be easier on your stomach.

Avoid Strong Smells

Why it helps: Nausea can be triggered or worsened by strong odors because they can stimulate the part of the brain that controls nausea.

How to manage: Keep rooms well-ventilated, avoid cooking or perfumed areas if possible, and step outside for fresh air regularly.

Deep Breathing Exercises

Why they help: Controlled breathing can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps reduce the sensation of nausea.

Settle nausea (Image via Unsplash/Mehrpouya)

How to practice: Try deep breathing by inhaling through your nose for a count of three, holding for a second, and then exhaling through your mouth for a count of three. Repeat several times.

Medication

Why it helps: Certain medications can block the signals that trigger nausea and vomiting.

Important considerations: Always consult with a healthcare provider before taking any medication, as they can advise the best one based on the cause of your nausea and your medical history.

Rest

Why it helps: Rest can help your body recover and reduce the stress that can exacerbate nausea.

How to rest effectively: Find a quiet, dimly lit room to lie down in. Keep your head elevated to prevent additional discomfort, and avoid lying down immediately after eating.

Acupressure

Why it helps: Acupressure can stimulate nerves that send signals to the brain to reduce the sensation of nausea.

Settle nausea (Image via Unsplash/Jorge Franganillo)

How to apply: One common point is the inner wrist (P6 or Neiguan point). Apply gentle pressure with your finger or a wristband designed for this purpose.

Remember that while these methods can be effective for many to settle nausea, they're not universal cures. If your nausea persists or is accompanied by severe symptoms like pain, fever, or vomiting, it's important to seek medical attention promptly. Your healthcare provider can give you the most appropriate advice and treatment based on your specific condition.