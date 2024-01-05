Trying to lose weight? Side effects of diets to keep in mind

Losing weight is a goal for many of us, but there are many side effects of diets.

It's no secret that nutrition and sleep are vital for our health, but the intricate and important interactions between them are generally disregarded.

Eating right impacts how well you sleep. Certain foods and drinks can change your sleeping patterns. We all realize that being overweight isn't good for us. Healthy living programmes emphasize keeping our weight in check, and it's for a solid reason.

However, weight loss is not a one-taste meal; there are numerous strategies to reach this goal.

As a result, more is never always better. When it comes to weight loss, going too fast can pose a serious health risk.

In this article, we will discuss the side effects of weight-loss diets.

8 dangerous side effects of diets

1) You feel chiller

In a study, participants who lowered calories by 25% (360 calories from a 1200-calorie daily diet) had significantly lower body temperatures. Always having hands and feet that are cold indicates that your body is keeping calories instead of burning them.

Because your body must expend energy to keep you warm, the fewer calories you "feed the boiler," the more it will try to conserve the energy you do possess, thereby rendering you colder.

2) Lack of nutrients

Long-term FAD diets have micronutrient shortages. Certain nutrients and foods are avoided in high-fibre and low-carbohydrate diets.

Long-term adherence to a calorie-restricted diet may increase the risk of cognitive decline, macular degeneration in both eyes, and certain types of cancer.

3) Muscle loss

Whenever you lose weight, you lose not only fat but also muscle. A decrease in muscle mass is frequently accompanied by a decrease in metabolic rate, further destabilizing the fat-to-muscle ratio.

Weaker muscles make daily chores like lifting heavy groceries or ascending the stairs more difficult. Even if the reading on the scale looks better, the quality of life might not be as good.

4) Loose skin

Loose, sagging skin as well as stretch marks are the result of rapid weight loss. When weight reduction occurs quickly and there's a lot of loose, drooping skin, some people choose to have it removed surgically. It's important to note that the procedure will leave noticeable scars and will require a few weeks to heal.

5) Metabolic changes

Your metabolic activity is critical to weight loss. The number of calories you burn every day is determined by your metabolism. Furthermore, metabolism aids in the conversion of food into energy. As a result, having a high metabolism aids in the burning of more energy, resulting in rapid weight loss.

According to one study, decreasing weight by eating fewer calories can result in 23% fewer calories burned per day. This is due to a decrease in metabolic rate in your body. It could be caused by a shift in hormonal balance. Furthermore, a lower metabolic rate will cause weight gain.

6) Dehydration

The apparent "success" of a crash diet is only an illusion, as any pounds lost are most likely due to water loss rather than fat loss.

When on a low-calorie or carbohydrate diet, the body's initial source of energy—far before fat—is glycogen, a type of carbohydrate kept in the muscles and liver with water connected to every gramme. Dehydration symptoms include headaches, tiredness and dizziness.

7) Weak immunity system

You risk weakening the immune system by denying yourself crucial minerals and vitamins. And everybody knows that a weakened immune system makes becoming sick significantly more likely—not something you want when on vacation.

If you eliminate all saturated fats from your diet, the absorption of vitamins that are fat-soluble, such as A, D, E, and K, may become difficult. These vitamins are essential for immune system support, so a shortage of them may result in future problems.

8) Low energy

Skipping a meal not only means less fuel for the brain, but it also means fewer calories for the body to run on, making you drained. And you shouldn't attempt to lose calories through activity if you've skipped a meal because it will leave your brain with even fewer calories to work with.

A further reason to avoid the so-called keto diet is that it provides very little energy for the body and brain to consume.

Dieting is the practice of consuming food in a controlled and monitored manner in order to lose, maintain, or gain weight. It is purposeful diet control or restriction. Overweight or obese people frequently employ a restricted diet.

Losing weight in a healthy manner is always advantageous, but many individuals rely on fad diets, which advertise quick remedies and have a harmful influence on their health.