Tyler Labine from 'New Amsterdam' Shares Health Update Following Terrifying Blood Clot Scare

Tyler Labine, known for his role as Dr. Iggy Frome on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, recently shared his own harrowing medical experience on social media.

Labine took to Instagram to reveal that he had been hospitalized for three days due to a potentially catastrophic blood clot. What initially seemed like a chronic "tummy ache" turned out to be a major blood clot affecting both his liver and intestines.

Tyler Labine's Unexpected Diagnosis

Labine described the diagnosis, stating:

"When you have a stomachache on a Tuesday, you can attempt to get some rest. Then occasionally you wake up on a [Wednesday] with stomach pain so severe that you choose to visit the emergency room at your neighborhood hospital."

Little did he know that his stomachache was actually a life-threatening blood clot, leading to a three-day battle for survival in the hospital.

Fortunately, Labine told his fans that he is now "doing alright," albeit his rehabilitation might take some time. He extended appreciation to his family and his fiancée, Martha, who has been caring for him throughout this difficult period. Labine also alluded to the incident leading him to reconsider what actually important in life, emphasizing the significance of recognizing his blessings.

Support from Co-Stars

Accompanying his Instagram post, Labine shared a video of himself being stretchered into the hospital in an ambulance, as well as several images of himself wearing a medical gown.

The actor received an outpouring of support from his former New Amsterdam co-stars, with Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Anupam Kher all commenting on his post. Montgomery expressed her hopes for Labine's well-being, while Kher sent his wishes for a speedy recovery.

Labine's candor on his illness serves as a reminder that anybody, including famous people, can experience health problems. Additionally, Labine's openness inspires candid discussions about individual health difficulties among his followers and builds a sense of camaraderie among them.

As Tyler Labine continues his recovery, his fans and colleagues are undoubtedly rallying behind him, sending their love, support, and well-wishes. His resilience and determination to overcome this health setback will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges. Tyler Labine's journey serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, one can find strength and support within their community.

