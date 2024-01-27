UCSF study finds weird vision in 1 in 10 Alzheimer’s cases, could be a potential signal for early detection

Could strange vision be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s? UCSF's new research suggests that it could change early detection strategies for Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists often think of Alzheimer's as a disease that causes forgetfulness. It's a brain disease that affects millions around the world.

However, now, researchers have found that Alzheimer's might begin with something seemingly unrelated – weird vision.

What is Alzheimer's?

Causes you to loose your memory (Image via Unsplash/Danie Franco)

Alzheimer's is a disease that messes with the brain. It makes you lose your memory and have a tough time thinking clearly. It's more common in people who are older.

In the United States, there are about 5.8 million people who live with Alzheimer's, as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is the most common reason why older people start losing their memory and have a tough time thinking.

We are still trying to understand exactly what causes Alzheimer's. One idea is that it involves an abnormal buildup of proteins in the brain cells.

Despite a lot of research in this area, we don't have a cure for Alzheimer's yet.

New findings from UCSF

Weird vision problem (Image via Unsplash/Jeremy Wong)

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, also known as UCSF, are part of the effort to find out more about this disease. They've made a discovery that could change the way we think about and treat Alzheimer's.

In a study, the UCSF researchers found that one early sign of Alzheimer's might be the way a person sees the world. They call it 'weird vision'.

The scientific name for it is posterior cortical atrophy. It makes people have trouble judging distances and telling whether things are moving or standing still.

More about that vision

The weird part about this vision issue is that it isn't a problem with the eyes.

People with PCA or posterior cortical atrophy often have normal eye checks. That's why this discovery is so interesting. The vision problem isn't coming from the eyes – it's probably coming from the brain.

The UCSF team found that nearly all the people with this vision problem, about 94%, also showed signs of Alzheimer's. That's a high number compared to other early signs of Alzheimer's.

What's next?

This can serve as a potential indicator for early treatment (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

This finding could be a game-changer. If people know about this link between weird vision and Alzheimer's, they may be able to detect the disease earlier.

Early detection could lead to more effective treatment.

“We need more awareness of PCA,” said Marianne Chapleau, a researcher at UCSF. "Most patients see their eye doctor when they start having visual symptoms. And these doctors may not recognize PCA as a sign of Alzheimer's."

More awareness among healthcare professionals about PCA could mean people with PCA get the proper diagnosis and care earlier. That's what the new research is all about.

UCSF will continue to investigate PCA and Alzheimer's. This research could help doctors better understand Alzheimer’s, potentially leading to better treatments in the future.

If you or someone you know is experiencing weird vision problems, it might be worth mentioning Alzheimer's to your doctor.

It could lead to early detection and more effective treatment, giving you a head start in fighting this brain disease.