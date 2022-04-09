The Ultimate Bro Workout: What is it and does it really work?

If you've ever been on social media and have an interest in fitness, then you probably have heard or read about the Ultimate Bro Workout.

The term “bro workout” refers to the concept that some ideas are viewed as true in the bodybuilding and weightlifting world.

In other words, one workout is a better bodybuilding workout than another workout. If a workout is considered bro-approved, this does not mean it's only for guys.

What exactly is the Ultimate Bro Workout?

The Ultimate Bro Workout is exactly what it sounds like. It is a five-day routine per week. Each day will work a different muscle group and will allow you to rest the next day after you perform your assigned workout.

The most typical program is a five-day split, which is broken down into the following five workouts:

• Chest Day

• Back Day

• Leg Day

• Shoulder Day

• Arm Day

Typically, Saturdays and Sundays are rest days, but you can switch one of those days to a core workout or cardio session for active recovery, then repeat the same schedule during the week.

Is the Ultimate Bro Workout effective?

Many people criticize the bro routine, which involves working only one muscle group per day.

The critique argues that muscle protein synthesis levels off within 36 hours of exercise, so if you do not target your muscles two to three times a week, you miss out on muscle growth.

However, the Ultimate Bro Workout can be helpful for some people and in some situations, it all boils down to whether you're getting enough stimulus to grow and rest appropriately between training sessions.

When you progressively overload your body by adding more weight on the bar and longer duration of each set over time, you can provoke enough stress to promote muscular growth.

If you program the right way and allow your body enough time to recover between sessions, you can continue to get stronger at the gym.

What are the pros and cons of the Ultimate Bro Workout?

When deciding whether to follow the Ultimate Bro Workout, it is important to consider both the benefits and the drawbacks of this program.

Benefits:

It's really simple to follow, and you'll train every day feeling more energized and recovered.

Working a single muscle group rather than dividing your attention between a few is more enjoyable.

If you're already muscular, it'll take four to six days for your muscles to recover. As a result, targeting each muscle group once a week is preferable.

Your session may be shorter or longer depending on the frequency. As a result, rather than cramming a lot of volume into a single session, you may spread it out over multiple sessions per week.

Drawbacks:

This program requires four to five days of training a week, which not all lifters can handle. Some prefer a push, pull, legs split with a lower frequency.

The Ultimate Bro Workout might not be the best method to organize your training if your goals are to gain skills and strength.

One of the major disadvantages is that if you just have two or three days a week to work out, arranging your workouts in this manner can make it tough to get your training in because the sessions can be lengthy.

Can the Ultimate Bro Workout help build muscle?

Any bodybuilding regimen in which you train a given muscle group with sufficient volume and intensity will produce consistent gains in size and strength.

Many serious lifters have seen consistent gains from week to week by employing the so-called Ultimate Bro Workout, which typically keeps upper and lower bodies on separate days.

If a beginner or novice uses a biceps/triceps training, they will likely build muscle at a slower rate than someone using an upper body and core-lower body split, but they will still make decent gains regardless.

When it comes to progress, aim to increase the weight you use whenever you can, but keep in mind that progress isn't always linear. You'll notice some excellent benefits as long as you keep going higher during the course of the program.

The wrapup

The idea of a bro workout stems from the common idea that lifting light weights with a lot of volume will allow you to reap all the health benefits without needing to lift heavy.

In reality, anything can be considered a bro workout. The term is mainly used if you follow a program that’s heavy on hypertrophy and light on strength, with added upper/lower splits so that you only have to go to the gym twice (or less) a week.

Will they build your physique like Arnold? Probably not. That’s why bodybuilders stick to them. But if you want to get outside of the norm, this is a fun program.

Use these routines and keep your gains spicy.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

