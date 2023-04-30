Dandruff in summer can be a frustrating problem for many people. The heat and humidity can cause the scalp to produce excess oil, which can lead to an overgrowth of yeast and increase in dandruff.

If you're struggling to manage dandruff during the summer months, don't worry. There are steps you can take to help control it. In this article, we share some tips for managing dandruff in summer.

Tips for managing dandruff in summer

Tips for managing dandruff in summer (Image via Pexels)

Here are ten tips and tricks to get rid of dandruff in summer:

1) Use a gentle shampoo

Using a gentle shampoo can help to prevent further irritation to the scalp. Look for shampoos that are specifically designed for dandruff, and avoid using harsh products that can strip the scalp of its natural oils.

Make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly after shampooing, as leftover product can contribute to dandruff.

2) Keep your scalp clean

Regularly washing your hair and keeping your scalp clean can help prevent build-up of oils and dead skin cells that can lead to dandruff. Try to wash your hair at least twice a week, and more often if you're sweating or swimming.

3) Avoid hot showers

Tips for managing dandruff in summer (Image via Pexels)

Hot showers can strip the scalp of its natural oils, which can contribute to dandruff. Try to stick to lukewarm or cool water when showering, and avoid using hot tools like hair dryers or curling irons.

4) Limit hair styling products

Hair styling products like gels, mousses and hairsprays can build up on the scalp and contribute to dandruff. If possible, limit your use of these products, or look for ones specifically designed for dandruff-prone scalps.

5) Get plenty of sun protection

Exposure to the sun can dry out the scalp and contribute to dandruff. Make sure to wear a hat or use a sunscreen specifically designed for the scalp when you're outside for an extended period.

6) Have a healthy diet

Ultimate guide to managing dandruff in summer (Image via Pexels)

A healthy diet that's rich in vitamins and minerals can help support a healthy scalp and reduce likelihood of dandruff. Focus on eating foods that are high in zinc, B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids, like nuts, fish and leafy greens.

7) Manage stress level

Stress can have a negative impact on the body, including the scalp. Try to manage your stress level by practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga.

You may like to read: Top 7 foods to eat for dandruff-free hair and scalp

8) Don't scratch your scalp

Scratching your scalp can exacerbate dandruff and also lead to hair breakage and damage. If you feel the urge to scratch, try gently massaging the scalp with the fingertips instead.

9) Use natural remedies

There are several natural remedies that can help reduce symptoms of dandruff. Tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar and aloe vera are all believed to have anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that can help soothe the scalp and reduce dandruff.

10) Consult a dermatologist

If you've tried several dandruff management techniques without success, it may be time to consult a dermatologist. They can help identify any underlying conditions that may be contributing to your dandruff and recommend appropriate treatments.

Managing dandruff in summer can be challenging, but with the aforementioned tips, you can help control your symptoms and enjoy the season with confidence. Remember to be patient and consistent with your dandruff management routine, and don't hesitate to seek professional help if you need it.

Poll : 0 votes