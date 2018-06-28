Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

An Ultimate Guide to Balanced Diet: 5 Foods You Should Add to Your Balanced Diet Chart

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

Fresh fruit and vegetables at the Lagos Farmer's Market,...
A balanced diet should include loads of fruits and vegetables

A healthy and an active lifestyle is incomplete without a well thought out balanced diet. A balanced diet is not about cutting down the fat or consuming less food. This approach towards a diet is counterproductive and could lead to further complications.

A balanced diet should contain just the right amounts of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Not to forget, the diet should also include all the essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for the proper functioning of the body.

In addition, having a balanced diet shows immediate health benefits and making it a routine will have long-lasting effects on the body that all contribute to a healthy and a fit life.

In a balanced diet, rather than having three solid meals a day, it is advisable to have five to six small meals to meet the daily nutritional requirement. Moreover, ensure that you are hitting the recommended calorie intake of around 2,500 calories with a good variety, which limits added sugars and packed items.

Now that you have a brief overview of a balanced diet, let us dive in deeper and look at the five top foods that you need to add to your balanced diet.

#5 Lentils

Lentils are a great source of fibre and other dietary supplements, making them one of our favourite pulses.

Benefits: Sprouted lentils contain all the necessary protein and amino acids required for healthy and efficient muscle building and regeneration. They are rich in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and controls diabetes. Moreover, with a low-fat content, lentils are very good for the heart too.

Nutrients: 100 grams of lentils provides around 116 calories of energy, 20 grams of carbohydrates and only 0.4 grams of fat while providing around 10% of the daily potassium requirement of the body. In addition, you'll get loads of iron, vitamins C, B6 and magnesium. Sprouted lentils provide even greater amounts of vitamin C.

Quantity to be taken: Have one cup (200 grams) of boiled lentils per day.

Alternatives: Beans and peas.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Diet Tips
What Is A Healthy Diet? 5 Best Tips For A Healthy Diet Plan
RELATED STORY
6 Exercises To Help You Lose Your Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foods to prevent hair loss and have healthy hair
RELATED STORY
4 Super Effective and Best Ways To Lose Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
5 Extremely Effective Chest Workouts for Building Muscle
RELATED STORY
5 Best Workouts for a Flat Stomach
RELATED STORY
5 Best Lower Ab Workouts To Strengthen Your Core - Lower...
RELATED STORY
10 Minute Ab Workout - Powerful Ab and Oblique Exercises...
RELATED STORY
10 best protein cereals in 2018 
RELATED STORY
8 Best Ab Exercises To Get Those Perfectly Sculpted Six...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us