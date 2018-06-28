An Ultimate Guide to Balanced Diet: 5 Foods You Should Add to Your Balanced Diet Chart

A balanced diet should include loads of fruits and vegetables

A healthy and an active lifestyle is incomplete without a well thought out balanced diet. A balanced diet is not about cutting down the fat or consuming less food. This approach towards a diet is counterproductive and could lead to further complications.

A balanced diet should contain just the right amounts of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Not to forget, the diet should also include all the essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for the proper functioning of the body.

In addition, having a balanced diet shows immediate health benefits and making it a routine will have long-lasting effects on the body that all contribute to a healthy and a fit life.

In a balanced diet, rather than having three solid meals a day, it is advisable to have five to six small meals to meet the daily nutritional requirement. Moreover, ensure that you are hitting the recommended calorie intake of around 2,500 calories with a good variety, which limits added sugars and packed items.

Now that you have a brief overview of a balanced diet, let us dive in deeper and look at the five top foods that you need to add to your balanced diet.

#5 Lentils

Lentils are a great source of fibre and other dietary supplements, making them one of our favourite pulses.

Benefits: Sprouted lentils contain all the necessary protein and amino acids required for healthy and efficient muscle building and regeneration. They are rich in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and controls diabetes. Moreover, with a low-fat content, lentils are very good for the heart too.

Nutrients: 100 grams of lentils provides around 116 calories of energy, 20 grams of carbohydrates and only 0.4 grams of fat while providing around 10% of the daily potassium requirement of the body. In addition, you'll get loads of iron, vitamins C, B6 and magnesium. Sprouted lentils provide even greater amounts of vitamin C.

Quantity to be taken: Have one cup (200 grams) of boiled lentils per day.

Alternatives: Beans and peas.