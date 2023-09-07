Understanding bone cancer: Types, symptoms, and treatments     

Bone cancer refers to a variety of malignancies that develop in the bones. It typically develops when a mass of tissue, also called a tumor, forms in a bone and damages the bone tissues. This type of cancer can develop in any bone in the body; however, it mostly begins in the long bones of the arms and legs, including the upper arm or femur.

While cancer that develops in the bones is quite uncommon, it can spread quickly, so early detection and treatment are important.

What are the causes?

Causes are unknown. (Photo via Pexels/Thirdman)

Well, medical experts don’t know what exactly causes bone cancer. However, they believe certain factors are linked to its risk.

Exposure to certain medications and radiation during treatments for other cancers is the major risk factor; however, a family history of the condition can be responsible, too.

Types of bone cancer

There are different types of bone cancer. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Some common types include:

Osteosarcoma: This is the most common type of bone cancer, which can begin in the cells of any bone but mostly starts at the end of large bones. This type of cancer often affects children and teenagers.

Ewing sarcoma: This type of cancer includes many tumors that share the same characteristics and also start developing in the same types of cells. Tumors commonly grow in the ribs, hips, and shoulder blades.

Chondrosarcoma: This type of cancer starts developing in the cartilage, which is a soft tissue that promotes different movements between the joints and bones. It typically occurs in the pelvis, arms, or legs.

Chordoma: This type of cancer is rare and develops in the base of the spine and skull. It mostly affects older adults. However, children and adults can also be affected.

Signs and symptoms of bone cancer

Bones that get broken easily can be a symptom of bone cancer. (Photo via Pexels/100 files)

Some people with this type of cancer have no signs or symptoms. However, others may notice a painless lump and other symptoms including:

pain that worsens at night

severe bone pain

a hard mass particularly in the long bones of the chest, limbs, and pelvis

fever

bones that get broken easily

difficulty moving limbs

unexplained swelling and tenderness in the affected area

fatigue

weight loss

Who is at a greater risk for bone cancer?

People with a family history of any type of cancer is at a greater risk. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Anybody can get bone cancer, but the risk increases if you:

have a family history of any type of cancer

have undergone any kind of radiation therapy in the past

have multiple tumors, particularly in the cartilage

have Paget’s disease – a serious health condition that causes the bones to break and grow back atypically

have health problems like Bloom syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, or Rothmund Thomson syndrome

Bone cancer treatment

This type of cancer is diagnosed using several methods. Your doctor may use a biopsy, a blood test, a bone scan, or imaging tests such as PET, X-ray, CT scans, and MRI to examine your bone structure.

It is important to note that treatment for bone cancer can depend on certain factors. These may include your age, the stage of cancer you have, your overall medical condition, and the location as well as the size of the tumor that you have.

The most common treatments used for this type of cancer include:

Medications

Medications may include:

chemotherapy medicines

pain medicines to ease inflammation

cytotoxic drugs to manage the growth of cancer cells.

Additionally, your healthcare provider can also prescribe some bisphosphonate medications to protect your bones from further damage.

Surgery

Surgery involves the removal of the entire tumor. It helps rebuild and repair the affected bones with the use of artificial bone grafts. When done early, surgery may help stop the cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Different treatment options are available. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Radiation therapy

Radiation treatment helps slow down the growth of cancer cells. This type of therapy uses X-rays to shrink the tumor.

Chemotherapy

The most common type of treatment used for cancers, chemotherapy kills cancerous cells throughout the body with the use of medicines.

Treatments for this type of cancer are mostly successful if diagnosed early. People recover well and also lead a happy and fulfilling life. But, if detected later on, the success of traditional treatments is reduced and the survival rate decreases as well.

To be on the safer side, it is best to consult a doctor as soon as you start experiencing any symptoms associated with this type of cancer.